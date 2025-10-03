Transform any space in the home or office into a wellness retreat with Blueair’s Blue Pure 311i+ Max. It automatically detects and quickly removes air pollutants so you breathe “clean air, for a healthier, happier space.”

Its advanced HEPASilent Dual filtration technology has four layers of filtration that combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration. It effectively remove 99.97%¹ of tiny airborne particles including allergens, dust, dander, pollen, dust mite, and smoke. It does its job efficiently even when placed anywhere in any space thanks to its 360-degree air intake.

Its original particle and carbon filter removes allergens and traps light household odors from cooking, smoke, and pets. Then the SmokeBlock filter has 2x more activated carbon than the original to remove up to 99.99%³ of wildfire smoke. Lastly, Blue Pure 311i+ Max has AllergenBlock⁵ that traps and neutralizes dust, pollen and pet dander for extra protection from allergens.

This air purifier quickly cleans 526 ft² in 12.5 minutes, 1,260 ft² in half an hour, and 2,520 ft² in an hour. It works quietly in the background too so it doesn’t disturb your sleep or activity. It has an intuitive one-touch control for easy adjustment settings. Meanwhile, a companion app lets you set cleaning schedules, customize fan speed, set to auto or night mode, and more.

Conveniently, its RealTrack Technology accurately tracks filter lifetime according to usage and pollutant levels. This way, you’ll know when it’s time for a filter replacement. Plus, its modern and minimalist design allows Blue Pure 311i+ Max to seamlessly blend into any home or office setup.

Images courtesy of Blueair