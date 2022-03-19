Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) envisions a tree house like no other amidst a natural setting and in the company of birds. Named the Biosphere, it caters to bird watchers or nature lovers alike who want to wake up to the sights and sounds of nature around them.

Set to open in May 2022, this unique accommodation lies suspended between trees. It is accessible via a suspended bridge that slopes from the ground to the top of the trees. This treehouse has a distinctively unique spherical shape and around it flock 350 bird nests.

Suspended in the Harads pines, the Biosphere hotel seeks to “decrease the downward spiral of the bird population in the Swedish woods and instead strengthen the biosphere and natural habitat.” Treehotel and Swedish ornithologist Ulf Öhman collaborated on the design with the goal of increasing and strengthening the local biosphere and natural habitat in the Swedish Lapland.

As such, the nests provide sanctuary to the resident bird and bat population in the area allowing species to cohabitate. The highlight is the roof terrace which is close to the treetop canopies. Its idyllic location gives guests a 360-degree view of the forests. Speaking of the guests, the Biosphere hotel can accommodate two people inside a 34m2 hotel interior. The room uses dark interiors and organic materials inspired by the surrounding landscape. This encourages guests to enjoy the natural beauty outside.

Moreover, the checker-solid conceptual makeup of the interior allows for a range of experiences despite its small space. Guests at the Biosphere also get to experience birdlife in close proximity through a triple glazing facade. The good thing is, the birds don’t drop where they nest so there is a great chance the glass will remain clear within the aviary architecture.

Images courtesy of BIG