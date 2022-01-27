Moscow-based BIO architects designed the TOPOL 27 cabin to be instantly livable so you don’t have to worry about construction, design, and furnishings. All you need to focus on is how to have a good time and enjoy its comfort to the fullest.

This is a prefab house that comes to you in one car and equipped with modern necessities. These include the furniture, lighting fixtures, curtains, cutlery, household appliances, and the ideal interior layout. It has a kitchen, living room, bathroom, dressing room, and a bedroom that make up a cozy 27sqm space. It even has a terrace. Everything is considered at conceptualization with interior items selected from chain stores so they are easily replaceable.

In terms of construction materials, the TOPOL 27 cabin uses eco-friendly and wear-resistant materials. This way it can withstand various weather conditions even the extreme cold. There’s a stove inside to warm the place up when needed. BIO architects designed the house in a way that buyers can pick it up from the warehouse on their own, install on their own on the same day, and immediately begin using, without wasting time on finishing, selecting furniture, kitchens, dishes, and decor.

Meanwhile, the interior uses natural oak combined with black metal and stone kitchen countertops. The floor uses wear-resistant and hypoallergenic material called “forbo flotex.” One side of the house has a large glass window to open the interior to the surrounding topography. On the other hand, the exterior of the TOPOL 27 cabin uses black metal and wood. The combination does not disrupt its surrounding terrain but blends with it.

Images courtesy of BIO architects