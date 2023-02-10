In 2021, pop artist Billie Eilish teamed up with Jordan Brand and Nike to design stylish footwear, coming up with her first design, a neon yellow Air Jordan 1 KO. She subsequently released the Air Force 1 Low, Air Force 1 High, and Air Jordan 15. Now she is back this year with her own take on Jordan Brand’s recent reveal of the Jordan Hex Mule. The Billie Eilish x Jordan Hex Mule comes deck all in stealth black.

Eilish’s version sticks to the design’s minimalist silhouette with a hexagonal shape, grooved bottoms, and thin curved upper. The pair is constructed with leather material along with sugarcane-based foam soles that offer strong edges.

Surprisingly, the Billie Eilish x Jordan Hex Mule is subdued not just in its colorway but also in its branding. While the all-black box comes printed with the singer’s name, the footwear itself lacks any notable co-branding. There’s only one lone Jumpman logo debossed at the lateral serving. Then another larger Jumpman logo and a “23” text are on the off-foot.

There’s no confirmed release date yet but fans expect these slides to release sometime in Spring/Summer season via Nike and select retailers. It also has a price tag of $65 USD.

Aside from the Billie Eilish x Jordan Hex Mule, select retailers also released the Jordan Hex Mule in other colorways this month, kicking off with the “Light Silver” and then Sea Coral. But the singer’s version is for those who want a subdued color theme on their slides so they’re easy to mix and match with clothes.

Images courtesy of Nike