For the avid cyclist, you’ve probably noticed that manufacturers continuously innovate their products. Extensive testing with the help of professional athletes allows their team of experts to make necessary adjustments to enhance performance. Bianchi announces its new Oltre, available in multiple trims to suit each buyer’s needs. There’s the standard version, Pro, and RC.

Each of the three comes with exclusive features and components, but we know you’re after the best they have to offer. As such, let’s learn more about what the Oltre RC can do for you. The manufacturer says its hyperbike is “engineered for the most demanding and most ambitious racers and it all starts with aerodynamics.

Starting with the headtube, the patent-pending Air Deflector system helps reduce drag. Meanwhile, the forks also require less effort by 17.1 watts at 31 mph, shave off 45 seconds over a distance of 25 miles, and their drag coefficient in crosswinds is just 5.1 percent.

Along with the rest of its carbon frame, everything has been optimized for gains. Bianchi borrows “ideas from innovative technology sectors including, automotive, aerospace, and architecture.” The goal is to completely control the airflow. The Oltre RC also calls on Reparto Corse to design and supply the wheel sets and saddles.

Its RC50 SPBTech and RC65 SPTech rims strike a balance between responsiveness and stiffness. Each comes with Super Precision Bearings technology. Both tip the scales at approximately 3.4 lbs. and flaunt a stylish 3K carbon finish. Disc brakes supply cyclists with dependable stopping power. Meanwhile, the RC139 Air Saddle on the Oltre RC sports a variable 3D density padding with a carbon frame and shell.

Images courtesy of Bianchi