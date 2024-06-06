The Bexar Goods Slim Wallet combines simplicity, durability, and style. It’s for those who prefer a minimalist carry that doesn’t skimp on quality.

It may be one of the most simplistic wallet styles offered by the brand. But it doesn’t sacrifice on functionality featuring five pockets to store your most used cards. There are four on the outside for easy access and one larger pocket in the middle to store cash, small bills, or more cards.

The Bexar Goods Slim Wallet is a fine leathercraft. Even at first glance, you can see the meticulous care and attention to detail applied, from the neat stitching to the abstract patterns dotted on the exterior.

This EDC is saddle stitched by hand to join each leather piece together with a durable poly cord thread. The saddle stitch is a technique favored for centuries by expert leather workers because it guarantees durability. It boasts a distinct durability advantage compared to the lock stitch technique commonly used by machine stitching.

The Bexar Goods Slim Wallet uses USA sourced premium vegetable tanned harness leather from Wickett & Craig. It’s proudly handcrafted in San Antonio, Texas (USA) and sized just right to fit either in the front or back pocket. It sits comfortably in the hand too measuring 2.75” tall, 4” wide, and is only .25” thick.

It’s perfect for those who lead a minimalist lifestyle. The Bexar Good Slim Wallet is elegant, neat, and built to withstand the test of time. It is available in different colored patterns including Black, Blue, Green, and Off White.

Images courtesy of Bexar Goods