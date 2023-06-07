The Italian-inspired Beverly Hills manse at 1006 N Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills designed by celebrity architect Richard Landry is on the market for a cool $45 million. Landry has built sprawling digs for famous names including Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg and he is known as the King of Megamansions for a reason.

This home is fit for royalty boasting 20, 422 square feet on just under an acre of land. It has five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and many lavish amenities. Its stony facade alone speaks of opulence as it pans out horizontally to showcase luxurious interiors and arched balconies.

Italian-cut marble inlays welcome you as you enter through the foyer along with an exquisite chandelier and a spiral staircase. Nearby are the living room, family room, dining room, and chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, NEFF custom cabinets, and a breakfast area with a trio of backyard exits.

One floor above are the rooms with their own foyers, with the primary suite showcasing a fireplace, a bathroom with a marble tub, and a walk-in closet. Meanwhile, below the ground floor, is access to a full staff suite, a storage area, a subterranean garage that can park over 12 cars, a home theater, and a storage area.

Other key amenities in this Beverly Hills manse include an elevator, an office/library, a game room, and a 400-bottle wine room. Outside is a 54-foot pool, well-manicured lawns, a raised spa, a home gym, fountains, and a covered patio. This property is gated and equipped for year-round security with the Creston home system. Agents Kirby Gillon, Aaron Kirman, and Bryce Lowe of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate has the listing of this property.

Images courtesy of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate