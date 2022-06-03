Wooden watches are such a #vibe for the modern man!

Think about it: they combine all the elegance of your favorite (digital or analog) timepiece with an eco-conscious body that looks absolutely stylish when paired with any trendy outfit.

Sure, they’re not quite as tough as metal watches (even ebony and teak can’t compete with titanium or stainless steel), but they’re the prime choice for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd.

Because no one who sees your wooden watch will be able to avoid looking a second (and even third or fourth) time at the truly unique accessory.

Have I piqued your interest? Excellent!

Below, I’ve compiled a list of the best wooden watches, made using some of the most gorgeous woods on the planet. They’re more than just timepieces—they’re a fashion statement and a declaration to the world that you’re a man who cares about the environment enough to display your passion on your wrist.

Keep reading all the way to the end, when I’ll share some simple pros and cons of wooden watches (yes, there are cons!), as well as the basics of how to care for your brand new masterpiece.

Get ready for a game-changing addition to your watch collection!

Best Wooden Watches for Men

Buying Guide and FAQs

Pros and Cons of Wooden Watches

Pros:

Eco-friendly, often made using renewable and environmentally-conscious materials

Lightweight

Stylish

Compatible with both casual and formal outfits

Cons:

Not waterproof

Not suitable for active/athletic/sports activity

Cannot be worn swimming or in the shower—pretty much, best not to get them wet!

More easily damaged than metal watches

How to Care for Wooden Watches

If you’re going to wear a wooden watch, it’s critical that you know how to properly take care of it.

The good news is that cleaning and maintenance of your wooden watch isn’t too difficult. Just a bit of time and attention will be enough to keep the watch in good shape.

To clean your wooden watch:

Step 1: Use a damp cloth with just the tiniest bit of mild dish soap to wipe it down. Not a wet cloth, but damp. Excessive moisture can damage the watch; you just need it wet enough to get off the dirt, grime, and skin oils.

Step 2: Wipe the watch down thoroughly, front and back, all the way inside the band. Make sure to get inside every corner and crevice you can—use a Q-tip to do the job right.

Step 3: Lie it down on a dry cloth to let it air dry. Typically, the watch will dry in 10 to 20 minutes, though you may want to leave it for up to 30.

Ideally, anyone who wears a wooden watch regularly (daily, or 2-3 times per week) should clean the watch every month. If it spends more time sitting in a watch box and less time on your wrist, try to give it a clean at least four times a year. That way, you can know for sure you’re eliminating any excess skin oil, dead skin cells/flakes, and dirt that might accumulate on the watch.

Checking and Changing the Battery

Typically, wooden watches will operate for 18 to 36 months before the battery needs replacing.

The good news is that replacing your battery is fairly simple: just use a jeweler’s screwdriver to remove the backplate, remove the old battery, and replace it with a new one.

The watch batteries are typically found in most hardware stores (Home Depot, Lowe’s, etc.) or electronics stores.

Snap the new battery in place, replace the backplate, and you’re good to go!

Signs of Aging

Your wooden watch will naturally develop a patina with age, due to the wood and stain soaking up moisture and skin oils. Sunlight, air temperature, and even humidity can also impact the watch’s natural coloration over the course of years.

However, it’s important to be on the lookout for any signs that your watch is growing old or getting damaged. These signs of aging include:

Discoloration

Cracks/fissures

Pitting

Scratches or scuffs

Fading colors

Regular cleaning should help to prevent the normal wear and tear, but if you see any of the above signs of damage, it may be worth taking your wooden watch to a jeweler’s for repair and professional cleaning.

(Note: Most wooden watch retailers—such as Modply, TruWood, and Jord—offer their own cleaning and repair services. They have their own supply of specialized components and can easily effect the necessary repairs or replacements as needed. It may be worth sending your watch back to the manufacturer rather than taking it to a local jeweler who specializes in metal accessories, but may have little experience with wooden watches.)