Winter is coming in at full speed, with the truly cold weather setting in quickly.

Which means it’s time to layer up and dress for maximum warmth!

Smart winter outfits involve three layers: a base layer to wick away moisture and keep your skin dry, a middle thermal layer to provide warmth, and a waterproof outer layer that shrugs off snow, rain, and sleet.

You won’t find many better outer layers than waxed canvas jackets. Not only are they waterproof thanks to the wax used to treat the canvas, but they’re also warm enough to keep out the worst chill and wind.

This winter, to help you with your layering, we’ve put together a complete guide to the best waxed canvas jackets. Not only did we assemble the best jackets we could find—and personally test—but we’ve also created a complete guide to help you understand why you should consider waxed canvas and how to take good care of your jacket.

Check out our list of the best waxed canvas jackets, but keep reading all the way to the end to learn everything you need to know!

Best Waxed Canvas Jackets

What is Waxed Canvas?

Waxed canvas is a material constructed from one of three fabrics:

Cotton

Hemp

Linen (derived from flax)

Canvas is made with a plain weave, while other heavy-duty fabrics (like denim) are made using a twill weave.

The weave of plain canvas is also coarser than other similar materials (like cotton duck, which is virtually the same, just made with a higher thread count and smoother weave).

But on top of the fabric and weave, there’s also a layer of wax applied to the fabric. This wax is usually made from paraffin nowadays, though some are a combination of paraffin and fluorocarbon, while “natural” waxes may be made using beeswax. However, traditionally the wax finish was made from linseed oil. In fact, the first waxed canvas fabrics were made to be sails for boats, and the off-cuts were then used to make waterproof clothing for the sailors.

The addition of wax (or oil) essentially creates an impermeable barrier that water can’t pass through. After all, as you well know, oil and water don’t mix, so the wax/oil absorbed coating the fabric ensures that there is no space between the threads for water to seep through. The thicker the yarn, the denser the weave, and the more the wax coating penetrates the fabric, the more waterproof the coat.

Canvas is a thicker, more durable material than lighter-weight cotton, which means it’s naturally more resistant to damage. Add in the waterproofing element, and you’ve got yourself a truly epic outer layer perfect for shrugging off snow, rain, and sleet.

Waxed canvas isn’t without its drawbacks, of course. The wax finish actually reduces breathability, making it virtually impossible for your body heat to escape through the fabric. While this is good for providing warmth, it can cause you to overheat if you are very active while wearing a waxed canvas coat.

The fabric is heavier than synthetic fabrics and doesn’t stretch or flex quite as effectively. Though it’s sturdier and more dirt-repellent than synthetic fabrics, it’s not safe to wash in a washing machine.

How to Care for Waxed Canvas Garments

You’re going to be investing in a high-quality waxed canvas jacket, so it makes sense to take good care of it so it will serve you well for many years to come. Here are a few smart tips on how to keep the waxed canvas in good shape: