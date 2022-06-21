It always pays to be ready when a downpour suddenly decides to ruin your parade. Whether you’re out on a run, doing errands, or simply walking on the street, you can always count on a waterproof jacket to keep you dry. Here we have the Light Packable Rain Jacket from Snow Peak.

This trusty rain gear is always on standby whenever you need it. As its name implies, it is portable so it easily packs down to a travel-friendly size so you can squeeze it into your bag or backpack. It is also lightweight so it doesn’t weigh you down.

The Light Packable Rain Jacket from Snow Peak credits its lightweight quality to its material. It is entirely made with polyester which also makes it an “everyday water-proof” wear. Polyester can take a beating under the rain or snow. It is protective enough but not completely submersible under water for a prolonged period of time.

This one here is made of three layers of 100% recycled polyester and fully seamed to further enhance its waterproofness. Polyester also makes it easy to wipe off dust, mud, or any stains on the surface.

The Light Packable Rain Jacket from Snow Peak comes with a hood to protect the head and opens and closes with a full front zipper. It has dual zipper pockets on the front, a back vent to keep it breathable, and comes with its own bag for storage. Designed to fit close to the body, the jacket also comes with a stretch outer layer.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak