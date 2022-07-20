Summer is in full swing, which means one thing: WATER FIGHTS!

There are few pastimes more enjoyable than racing around your backyard/garden with a hose or an arsenal of water balloons, basking in the heat of the sun and the refreshing coolness of the water.

But if you want to take your water fights to the next level, what you need is a water gun.

And no, I’m not talking about those cheap plastic toys you see at the dollar store. No, you need something way more badass and adult-friendly!

That’s what we’ve got for you below…

We’ve scoured the internet in search of the best water guns for adults, the weapons that will give you the edge in your next water-based battle.

Keep one (or three!) of these on hand, and you’ll be ready for any water fight.

Don’t have time to go through the list, here’s our quick take:

What to Consider

Before we dive into the list, it’s important to take a moment to evaluate the factors that must be considered when water gun shopping. You don’t just want to pick up anything off the shelf of your toy warehouse or dollar store, not without knowing exactly what separates a “good” water gun from a truly “great” weapon of water warfare.

The factors to consider are:

Range – The longer your range, the greater your advantage over your enemies. You can soak them from afar off while they have to chase you to soak you back. Typically, water guns have a range of between 5 and 30 feet, though some may be able to reach up to 40 feet. For truly game-changing range, the Stream Machine is your best bet.

Capacity – The more water you can hold in the water gun’s tank, the longer you can battle without needing to reload, the and the more you can soak your enemies. On the other hand, a large-capacity tank can make the water gun a bit more cumbersome, forcing you to wield it two-handed.

Reloading – In this case, reloading is actually “refilling”—either using a hose, a faucet, a tub, a bucket, or the pool. Some water guns are designed for easy refilling; simply pop off the cap and submerge it beneath running water. However, some are more complex and time-consuming. You may find yourself caught in a surprise ambush by enemy forces while you’re attempting to refill it. Make sure you know how easy/difficult it is to refill before you take it into battle.

Action – Most water guns are pump action, using a pump to build up pressure that sprays out the water in a stream that lasts as long as the pressure does (which is why you keep pumping while spraying). Cheap-quality water guns will just use a squirt mechanism that doesn’t really get much range, so they’re not a great option for all-out water warfare. On the other end of the spectrum, electric-powered water guns (of which there are relatively few) require no pumping to fire, but may run out of battery mid-battle.

Weight – The heavier the gun, the harder it is to wield, and the more weight you’ll lug around when racing through your backyard or garden pursuing your foes.

Durability – The last thing you want when facing off against your water-wielding enemies is a gun that falls apart, cracks, or breaks mid-battle. Make sure to read the product reviews to ensure that your weapon of choice is solid and sturdy enough to withstand the high-stakes action of your water fights.

Price – And, of course, always consider price when shopping for water guns. Anything too cheap will likely break on you, or may just not have sufficient power to give you decent range. However, don’t be fooled by a too-high price tag, either. Many of the priciest water guns also have the lowest ratings. Price is a factor to consider, but you should always make sure to read reviews to know exactly what to expect from the gun you’re buying.

Keep all these factors in mind as you browse our curated list of the absolute best water guns for adults below!