Summer is in full swing, which means one thing: WATER FIGHTS!
There are few pastimes more enjoyable than racing around your backyard/garden with a hose or an arsenal of water balloons, basking in the heat of the sun and the refreshing coolness of the water.
But if you want to take your water fights to the next level, what you need is a water gun.
And no, I’m not talking about those cheap plastic toys you see at the dollar store. No, you need something way more badass and adult-friendly!
That’s what we’ve got for you below…
We’ve scoured the internet in search of the best water guns for adults, the weapons that will give you the edge in your next water-based battle.
Keep one (or three!) of these on hand, and you’ll be ready for any water fight.
Don’t have time to go through the list, here’s our quick take:
- World’s Most Powerful Water Gun: SpyraTwo
- Best Super Soaker: Nerf SUPERSOAKER Hydra
- Editor’s Choice: Incog Water Guns 1200CC
- Best Budget Water Gun: X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster
What to Consider
Before we dive into the list, it’s important to take a moment to evaluate the factors that must be considered when water gun shopping. You don’t just want to pick up anything off the shelf of your toy warehouse or dollar store, not without knowing exactly what separates a “good” water gun from a truly “great” weapon of water warfare.
The factors to consider are:
Range – The longer your range, the greater your advantage over your enemies. You can soak them from afar off while they have to chase you to soak you back. Typically, water guns have a range of between 5 and 30 feet, though some may be able to reach up to 40 feet. For truly game-changing range, the Stream Machine is your best bet.
Capacity – The more water you can hold in the water gun’s tank, the longer you can battle without needing to reload, the and the more you can soak your enemies. On the other hand, a large-capacity tank can make the water gun a bit more cumbersome, forcing you to wield it two-handed.
Reloading – In this case, reloading is actually “refilling”—either using a hose, a faucet, a tub, a bucket, or the pool. Some water guns are designed for easy refilling; simply pop off the cap and submerge it beneath running water. However, some are more complex and time-consuming. You may find yourself caught in a surprise ambush by enemy forces while you’re attempting to refill it. Make sure you know how easy/difficult it is to refill before you take it into battle.
Action – Most water guns are pump action, using a pump to build up pressure that sprays out the water in a stream that lasts as long as the pressure does (which is why you keep pumping while spraying). Cheap-quality water guns will just use a squirt mechanism that doesn’t really get much range, so they’re not a great option for all-out water warfare. On the other end of the spectrum, electric-powered water guns (of which there are relatively few) require no pumping to fire, but may run out of battery mid-battle.
Weight – The heavier the gun, the harder it is to wield, and the more weight you’ll lug around when racing through your backyard or garden pursuing your foes.
Durability – The last thing you want when facing off against your water-wielding enemies is a gun that falls apart, cracks, or breaks mid-battle. Make sure to read the product reviews to ensure that your weapon of choice is solid and sturdy enough to withstand the high-stakes action of your water fights.
Price – And, of course, always consider price when shopping for water guns. Anything too cheap will likely break on you, or may just not have sufficient power to give you decent range. However, don’t be fooled by a too-high price tag, either. Many of the priciest water guns also have the lowest ratings. Price is a factor to consider, but you should always make sure to read reviews to know exactly what to expect from the gun you’re buying.
Keep all these factors in mind as you browse our curated list of the absolute best water guns for adults below!
Best Water Guns for Adults
Contents
- Best Water Guns for Adults
- SpyraTwo Duel Set
- Balnore 4-Nozzle Water Gun
- Incog Water Guns 1200CC
- Water Sports Stream Machine
- SNAEN Water Blaster with 2.5L High Capacity Backpack Tank
- NERF Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster
- X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster
- Nerf SUPERSOAKER Hydra
- Towevine Water Gun
- Doviden 4 Pack Water Guns
- Joyin 2 Pack Water Gun
- Nerf Super Soaker DartFire
- Fun-Here Water Guns Shooter 6 Pack
- WearXi 2 in 1 Bubble and Water Gun
- Quanquer Super Water Guns
SpyraTwo Duel Set
Get ready to duel with the self-proclaimed “world’s strongest water gun”! This pair of SpyraTwo water guns has an effective range of 30 feet, with a built-in battery that will last for up to 2000 water blasts (90 charge cycles, and 22 blasts per cycle). That’s right: it’s a battery-powered electric water gun that unleashes a stream of semi-automatic fire that will leave your enemies outgunned and soaking wet.
Refilling is easy—just dip the barrel into the water and it will auto-refill in just 10 seconds—and once it’s full, you’ll be ready to fire at will. The built-in indicator will let you know when the battery is running low and needing to be charged, and it’s compatible with standard lithium ion battery packs that are easily replaced.
On the downside, these are often sold out or unavailable, and they’re definitely on the heavier and pricier side for water guns. The range could be better, too, and it’s prone to malfunctions that stop it from firing all 22 blasts before running dry. However, if you want real firepower for your next battle, it’s your top pick for sure.
Specs
- Capacity: Unspecified
- Range: 30 feet (up to 46 feet if you hold the trigger to build up pressure)
- Weight: 13.18 pounds
Balnore 4-Nozzle Water Gun
Unleash the full might of your watery wrath with this four-nozzle water gun! Every squeeze of the trigger sends a blast of water from the four separate nozzles, leaving your enemies soaking wet and unable to withstand your might.
The water gun is on the larger side, with a 40-ounce tank that will give you plenty of spraying power (with the added weight to match). The range is a better-than-average 32 feet, and the pump action makes it easy to spray your enemies down with an unending stream of fury.
The price is very affordable, and it’s suited for even younger kids. Just be aware that the gun is prone to leaks, which interferes with its firing range and drains the tank too quickly.
Specs
- Capacity: 40 ounces
- Range: 32 feet
- Weight: 0.85 pounds
Incog Water Guns 1200CC
Stealth will be your greatest ally in your next water fight, and you won’t find guns stealthier than these! The Incog Water Gun looks simple and innocuous, but it packs a watery punch, firing a steady stream of water up to 32 feet. Thanks to its large 40-ounce tank, you’ve got ammunition enough to win your battle every time.
The gun is beautifully sturdy, using ABS plastic for the body and recyclable polyethylene to keep the water tank lightweight. You can customize the look of your water gun, choosing from the three options: stealth-friendly grey/blue and grey/red, or bold and daring light grey/purple.
Users love the pump action and reliability of its operation, as well as its longer-than-average range. It’s even useful for driving away birds/pests from your backyard! On the downside, though, it’s prone to leakage, and if you leave their tanks filled, you’ll find they’re empty in a puddle of water the next day.
Specs
- Capacity: 40 ounces
- Range: 32 feet
- Weight: 6.4 ounces
Water Sports Stream Machine
If you’re a water-shooting sniper looking to dominate at extreme long ranges, the Stream Machine is the weapon of choice for you. Though it can only fire one shot, it will send that stream of water firing up to 70 feet. That’s enough to hit your enemies from across the pool/yard long before they ever close within range to return fire.
The high-polymer body is tough and durable, resistant to falls, sunlight, and impact. Reloading time is a breeze—simply submerge the tip in water and pull back on the handle to fill the tank. You’ll have to have reliable access to a water source (bucket or pool) because you’ll have to constantly refill it. But that’s well worth the impressive range and firepower!
Be warned: water may spill out of the nozzle, so you’re better off refilling and firing immediately. Some users found that their Stream Machines didn’t reach anywhere close to 70 feet (more like 35 to 50 at most) and the stream fizzled out to a fine spray halfway through the tank.
Specs
- Capacity: Unspecified
- Range: 70 feet
- Weight: 0.24 pounds
SNAEN Water Blaster with 2.5L High Capacity Backpack Tank
With this weapon of water warfare at your side (and on your back), you’ll be ready to repel even the most ferocious assault! The water blaster itself has a small tank, but it comes attached (via hose) to a backpack capable of holding up to 88 ounces (2.5L) of water. It’s a bit heavy when full, but the backpack straps make it comfortable enough to run around all day, chasing your enemies and firing an overwhelming barrage of water.
The gun is made using child-safe materials—including non-toxic ABS, PE, and PP plastic—and adults will find that it’s easy to haul the backpack around one-handed while firing their blaster with the other hand. Refilling the tank takes time, though, so make sure you’ve got your squad covering your back while you’re topping up.
Downsides of this water gun include: highly prone to leakage, hose needs reinforcement and gets easily kinked, and quality control issues with the straps that make them easy to break.
Specs
- Capacity: 88 ounces
- Range: 30 feet
- Weight: 1.45 pounds
NERF Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster
NERF isn’t just great at making foam blasters; they also make a truly amazing water gun (or three, ass you’ll see on our list below)!
The Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster is one of the top-rated picks on the internet for a reason: it looks amazingly badass (like the blaster used in the video game Fortnite) while also being a game-changer and battle-winner in your next water fight. Though it can only hold around 7.4 fluid ounces (less than 20% of a liter), it’s got a range of around 20 feet (anecdotal evidence from reviews, not manufacturer specs) and is lightweight enough you can carry two around to maximize your splash damage in every water battle.
It’s beautifully easy to refill—just pop open the cap and pour water into the tank—and within seconds, you’ll be back in battle and ready to fire. On the downside, users complained that it feels “cheap” to match its affordable price tag, and it loses its power as the action weakens. However, it’s a sleek, colorful, and eye-catching weapon you’ll want at your side when you venture into splash combat zone!
Specs
- Capacity: 7.4 fluid ounces
- Range: Unspecified (around 15-20 feet)
- Weight: 0.61 pounds
X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster
Say goodbye to long reload times forever! This “fast-fill” water blaster is designed for quick and easy reloading—dunk it in a bucket/pool, let it fill in a matter of seconds, and seal it up so you can get back to the battle. Thanks to its quick pump action, you’ll be blasting away and leaving your foes soaking wet before they can even begin to reload.
The water gun is tough and sturdy, comfortable to grip/fire, and will give you an edge in battle. With its 24-ounce tank and 30-foot range, you’ve got the competitive edge in any water fight. Best of all, it’s one of the most affordable options on our list.
Just be warned: it may be hard to open the tank to refill it the first few times, until you get the hang of it.
Specs
- Capacity: 24 ounces
- Range: 30 feet
- Weight: 1.45 pounds
Nerf SUPERSOAKER Hydra
NERF brings yet another excellent addition to your water war arsenal: a super-soaker that fires a cannon blast of water to drench your enemies. The built-in tank is capable of holding up to 65 ounces of water, and at 2.2 pounds, it feels solid and well-constructed in your hands. Just be aware that it’s a two-handed weapon, and refill time is long enough you may want to have a back-up blaster in case you get caught mid-reload.
The pump-action is smooth and reliable, with a handle/grip that won’t break even if you’re pumping like your life depends on it. The drop grip makes it easy to hold and the handle includes a stabilizer that will make it easy to aim and fire even while pumping.
Users have found that it leaks when you put it down/stand it on end, and the cannon blast empties the tank quickly. However, while it’s spraying, none of your foes will be able to withstand the might of your water gun.
Specs
- Capacity: 65 ounces
- Range: Unspecified (estimated 20-25 feet)
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
Towevine Water Gun
When heading into water battle, make sure you’ve got both of these guns handy. The 2-pack will give you double the water power, and you’ll be able to quick-switch between weapons when one runs dry. Thanks to their 40-ounce tanks, you will have plenty of firepower before needing a refill.
Reloading is a breeze; simply pop up the cap at the rear, submerge in water, and you’re ready to roll out. It’s powerful enough that adults will find them suitable weapons but still designed to be kid-friendly thanks to its easy refill design and smooth grip handle. The guns are backed by a 30-day refund and satisfaction guarantee that protects against defects/quality control issues.
There are occasional malfunctions/design flaws in the construction of the tank lid, which makes them very hard to close mid-battle without wrestling them shut. The seams could also be tighter and are prone to leaking.
Specs
- Capacity: 40 ounces
- Range: Up to 35 feet
- Weight: Weight:
Doviden 4 Pack Water Guns
If you’ve got buddies who plan to get into water-fighting mischief, you’ll love this four-pack—a full arsenal of blasters you can use to arm up your crew in preparation for all-out water war. They’re lightweight and compact enough you can take them anywhere (the lake, beach, floating down a river, etc.) and have them on hand when it comes time for battle, yet they’re sturdy and well-built using non-toxic, eco-friendly ABS plastic.
Range is about average (25-30 feet) and you’ll have to work the pump hard to max out the water power. The cap built into the top of the gun can be a bit tricky to get off the first few times, but refilling is as easy as dunking the gun into a water source (bucket, pool, lake, etc.) and you’ll be back in action quickly.
Users did complain that these guns tended to leak, so make sure to drain the water before packing them. You may also end up getting wet as you fire them.
Specs
- Capacity: 10 oz
- Range: 25-30 feet
- Weight: 1.35 pounds (for the four-pack)
Joyin 2 Pack Water Gun
Looking for a bit of extra firepower and range? Give these bad boys a try! They hold up to 25 ounces of water (slightly below average compared to others on our list) but can fire up to 36 feet (a range beaten only by the Stream Machine). With these guns in your hand, you’ll be soaking your enemies while they’re still trying to close distance and get you in range.
The guns are made in China but meet U.S. quality standards, utilizing a thick plastic that’s durable enough to withstand drops, impacts, and falls. They’re suitably powerful for adult use but still kid-friendly, perfect for backyard and pool-side waterfights.
Like so many other water guns, leakage is a real problem, and you’ll want to make sure they stay outside at all times, otherwise you’ll be mopping up a trail of water. The lack of trigger can be confusing for some kids, but ultimately the pumping spray action makes it easier for them to fire. And for the price, you won’t find a better 2-pack!
Specs
- Capacity: 25 oz
- Range: 36 feet
- Weight: 1.81 pounds (for the 2-pack)
Nerf Super Soaker DartFire
Keep this gun handy, because it’ll serve you well in both water fights and Nerf wars! That’s right, this particular NERF blaster is designed to fire both the standard darts and a stream of water. With a 40-ounce tank and range of 38 feet, you’ve got the edge in your water wars, but there are always 5 back-up darts in case you want to surprise your enemies with a new type of weapons fire.
You’ll need to work the pump action to max out the water power, but firing the darts is done with just the press of the trigger. It’s compatible with most NERF darts and is beautifully easy to re-fill/reload when you’re out of ammunition.
User reviews make it clear that it fires well, but it’s prone to leakage from the get-go. The dart-firing mechanism is also prone to damage if you’re not careful!
Specs
- Capacity: 40 ounces
- Range: 38 feet
- Weight: 0.96 pounds
Fun-Here Water Guns Shooter 6 Pack
If you want to play water fight in your pool, these are the perfect water guns for your battle. They’re designed similar to the Stream Machine with a single “barrel” that you refill by dipping into the water and pulling back on the handle, and when fired, you get just a single stream of water as the tank empties. Range isn’t amazing (just over 26 feet), but they’re some of the most reliable water guns on our list thanks to their simple design.
Best of all, they come in a six-pack! That means you and all of your buddies will have access to an arsenal of weaponry, even with spares in case one breaks. They’re made using non-toxic, fully safe materials that won’t throw off the precise pH of your pool, and you’ll have an absolute blast every time you pull them out for water combat.
Users did have a few complaints: it’s not very resistant to impact (they may crack easily if dropped on concrete) and the handle is prone to breaking if you’re not careful when firing.
Specs
- Capacity: Unspecified (10-15 fluid ounces, roughly)
- Range: 26 feet
- Weight: 2.47 ounces
WearXi 2 in 1 Bubble and Water Gun
This is the perfect weapon for those dads who want to be both water fighting champion and parent of the year. When it’s set to water-fighting mode, you’ve got an 8.4-ounce tank capable of soaking your enemies. However, on the days when you’re just in the backyard with the kids, you can fill the 1.7-ounce bubble tank with your favorite bubble solution (or even just dish soap and water) and blow bubbles that will have your baby/toddler/small kids laughing and playing for hours.
Strangely enough, there are few/no user reviews describing its quality, reliability, or versatility.
Specs
- Capacity: 8.4 ounces of water, 1.7 ounces of bubble liquid
- Range: 30 feet
- Weight: 11.3 ounces
