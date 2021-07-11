Drones overall have become quite popular in recent years, but underwater drones are obviously the newest of the drones out there to buy. They have been used by the military for decades in some way, but this is not the case with the average consumer. That meant underwater drone brands could come in and bring in a product that turned out to be huge!

Due to the arrival of these underwater drones, even science has stepped up a notch. Some of them are able to go into major depths that people may not be able to reach. Some can even take samples for scientists, yet all have brilliant cameras attached.

They also use proper stabilization and gimbal technology to keep the cameras still to avoid blurry or shaky images and videos. These drones, since they were technically made for the military originally, serve a great role even still for tactical warfare. In fact, they are just as important to tactical aquatic teams as things like tactical flashlights or even gloves.

Overall, underwater drone brands are becoming as big as the brands who make every day flying drones. This was always something we had to expect. Humans can only get so high in the air unassisted, but the same is true about water and how far we can reach there. The popularity makes sense and as it rises, we should expect even more specialized versions.

All of this now being said, check out our list of the very best underwater drone brands in the world. We’re sure you’ll agree that they are the elite in the industry.

The Explorer Edition: $5,200

Professional

The Trident has sensors all around it to detect possible movement with animals in the area. This also allows it to sense possible immobile plant life in the ocean like coral or reefs. It’s fast enough to keep up with several different types of fish and can even make it through things like swift currents. It’s incredibly tough for its size for sure. Due to being so small and compact, it’s lightweight and easy to carry. Yet people do not expect its impressive toughness. It shoots in beautiful 1080p with the possible 4K tech coming in newer models. However, the real draw to the Trident is that it has a battery life of 3 hours. This blows away most drones, who have averages of one hour or less. Currently, the price of this drone is around $1,700. Price Range: OpenROV does not really have a price range, as it IS what the drone is. However, there are a few quick things you must keep in mind with the selling of this product. You have the option to buy things separately. It comes with a standard 25m tether, for example. If you want a longer one though, this will cost extra. The 100m option is the one offered most here. You can keep it protected in standard packaging, but they offer a hard case to keep it protected too. This will need to be purchased separately. Finally, you have the option of using the controller OpenROV has for the Trident or you can use your phone. If you want to use your phone, you simply won’t pay for the controller. The case is $250 extra while the controller is $400 and the 100m tether is $300. That potentially an extra $1,000 on top of the purchase price. That said, you’ll need to keep all of this in mind before the purchase. OpenROV offers a 30-day money back guarantee and has a warranty on the product that’s good for up to 1 year for any real reason They also sell parts for people to make their own underwater drone if you want to check it out. It’s about $900 for all the parts and clearly, it won’t be up to the standards of the Trident. However, it’s worth doing if you want a hands-on approach. They also sell other random parts you might need separately. Check that out here. See Website Chasing Innovation Chasing Innovation is quite unique in the world of underwater drone brands in our opinion. Like OpenROV, they are mostly known for the one type of drone they have made called the GLADIUS. This was the first drone they made and they realized it was a terrible concept to mess with a good thing. This led them to push toward making the GLADIUS better by adding features or perfecting the drone as time went on. However, they’d then decide to make a new drone and felt it was best to simply go with a “mini” version of the successful GLADIUS drone. That said, the company technically has 2 drones and both are considered to be Top 10 in the industry right now. GLADIUS Prime vs GLADIUS Mini When Chasing Innovation decided to make the Mini version of the GLADIUS drone, it made sense. More people wanted to use something smaller in the underwater drone world, considering getting into tight, smaller places was more important here. Normal drones have no need to be insanely small in comparison. Plus, if it could be anywhere nearly as good as the normal GLADIUS, people were going to be getting something amazing. So what does the GLADIUS do that the Mini has to get close to? The normal drone can dive an incredible 330 feet, among the highest in the industry. The 6100mAh battery lasts up to an incredible 4.5 hours. GLADIUS’s camera shoots in 1080p and 4K while the pictures are taken via 12 Megapixel capability. Both also have an incredible zoom and focus too. It uses 6200K lighting with a max power of 10W. All of this saves on the 62G SD Card. Meanwhile, the GLADIUS Mini also shoots up to 1080p and 4K for video with 12 Megapixels for pictures. Although it lasts only 2 hours on its battery and has a bit of a smaller light than the normal GLADIUS, it also has something the normal does not. It uses a deep preset, stabilizing mode that has the ability to tilt the device up to 45 degrees. Both use their own remote and can be seen on your regular smartphone. That said, you get a lot with both. Price Range: This is the area where you can determine which version you might want of the two drones. The cost of both is relatively reasonable and industry standard for underwater drone brands. The GLADIUS Mini costs $1,500 while the normal GLADIUS Drone costs $1,800. Both drones have a warranty on them that we believe might be the strangest we’ve ever seen. The overall warranty comes with a 1-year coverage, but not everything is covered in this warranty. Some portions of the drone have no warranty coverage while other portions have a 6-month coverage system. Meanwhile, the remainder has 12-month coverage. Poseidon I

Trident

Overview Of The Underwater Drone Brands

The world of underwater drones is still so new, yet drones overall for consumers are still newer than people seem to think. It is almost comical that we expect more drones to be made for the water by now like they seem to be coming out daily in the regular drone world.

Unlike regular drones, the underwater drone has to be made a bit different. If nothing more than you’re putting an electronic device in water, you still have to make sure it does hurt sea life. It’s obvious that you can miss things like trees or people when flying a normal drone. Yet underwater, people seem to avoid thinking about how life here is just as important.

Due to this, it makes sense that sensors need to be added to these drones combined with making the capable of handling depths that air drones do not see. It’s more complicated, so we have to respect what these underwater drone brand have done. It should be considered incredible in our opinion.

We feel you’ll agree these are the best of the best underwater drone brands around and that you can’t go wrong with any of them. Be sure to check them out by clicking on the “see website” button that will take you to each respective brand’s website.

