Are booze backed by big-name celebrities better than others? It’s honestly hard to say unless you’ve personally sampled these, yet most drinkers tend to stick with classic labels instead. Like American whiskey, tequila is currently enjoying immense popularity, which is why many are cashing in on the craze. Take for instance the Añejo Cristalino by Cincoro.

When it comes to professional basketball players, Michael Jordan is considered by many as the best there is. What many do not know is that the NBA legend is also a savvy entrepreneur. Apart from his ongoing deal with Nike and other endorsements, he also owns several businesses with Cincoro Tequila as one of them.

Reports tell us the Añejo Cristalino is a fresh release from the distillery. It was launched at an event in New York City to commemorate the brand’s fifth anniversary. Of course, in attendance was the “goat” himself along with other stars. Furthermore, cocktails featuring the new tequila were flowing at the party.

“What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world,” stated Jordan. To deliver the best experience, every Añejo Cristalino starts with 100% Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico.

After distillation, the spirit matures in Tennessee whiskey barrels for more than 20 months. The special aging process enhances the profile of the tequila. It then undergoes filtration to remove the natural hue, which results in a liquid true to its namesake. The Añejo Cristalino tasting notes highlight mocha, pineapple, banana, cooked agave, grass, citrus, toasted almond, apple peel, cacao, and coconut.

Images courtesy of Cincoro Tequila