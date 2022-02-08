Who doesn’t dream of living in a mansion with every breathtaking extravagance and luxury known to man?

I mean, be honest: we’d all LOVE to have that football field-sized swimming pool, in-room hot tub, swim-up bar, enormous picture windows, spectacular views, high-end furnishings, and cutting-edge smart home tech.

Some very select few people are simply fortunate enough to actually own and live in real-to-life mansions!

Below, we’ve collected a list of the 20 best modern mansions that are so luxurious and expensive they’ll make your eyes water, and guaranteed to make you dream about living in them.

While some of the mansions on this list were built many decades (even centuries!) ago, they’re still popular today and filled with all the most modern features and luxuries that make them truly timeless.

Beverly House, Beverly Hills, USA

You can’t have a list of the most modern and luxurious mansions in the world without featuring Beverly Hills—and this six-acre estate absolutely deserves a place of honor!

Designed by Gordon Kaufmann and built by Milton Getz, this gorgeous mansion combines Spanish and Italian influences, while offering tons of space, including a 50-foot entry hall, a large library that bookworms will love, a billiard room, an outer terrace that can accommodate 400 people, and even an art deco nightclub and wine cellar! Throw in the two projection rooms and a spa, and you’ll never have a reason to leave your home.

But that’s not all. Also on the property are a range of smaller homes that carry over the opulence and luxury from the main house, offering guests the once-in-a-lifetime overnight stay of their dreams.

Think this mansion looks familiar? You’ve probably seen it before—it was featured in both The Bodyguard and The Godfather.

Antilla, South Mumbai, India

This $1.4 billion mansion, which is owned by billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, is more like an apartment building than a house. It looks like something you’d see in an action movie, almost too amazing to be real.

It has 27 floors (complete with nine high-speed elevators), a multi-storey garage that can accommodate up to 168 cars (perfect for car collectors or anyone with tons of friends), a theater, ballroom, spa, temple, multiple terraced gardens, and – wait for it – three helipads!

And if that’s not enough to wrap your head around, Ambani and his family also have a snow room in the home. This is a room they use when the heat outside is too uncomfortable as the walls keep them cool by releasing man-made snowflakes. Seriously!

The Manor, Los Angeles, USA

The Manor is famous for being the largest home in Los Angeles and one of the dreamiest mansions you could ever call home.

56,000 square feet in size, with 123 rooms (14 of which are bedrooms), it’s filled with amenities such as a nightclub, barber shop, beauty salon, and bowling alley. It almost sounds like more of a full-sized shopping mall than a home!

Outside, the garden on the property offers five acres of space and features a tennis court, koi pond, citrus orchard, and multiple rose gardens.

This $160 million mansion has been remodeled over the years and it has some extra features that take its luxuriousness to the next level: a limestone exterior, a bathroom that includes both an LED screen and daybed, and a “closet” that looks more like an expensive and luxurious clothing shop than a wardrobe.

Middle Gap Road Mansion, Hong Kong, China

Sometimes what really makes a mansion luxurious isn’t just what’s inside it, but what surrounds the property.

This Hong Kong estate is surrounded by country park greenery which makes it super private–even in one of the busiest cities in the world!

Though not overly immense (it has just four bedrooms and four bathrooms), it’s located in one of the most popular gated communities in the city. The master suite has its own living area, a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom, a study room, a sunken bathtub, and a separate shower. The house also boasts a swimming pool from which you can enjoy views of the city.

It’s been described by some people as a “modest mansion”, thanks to its lack of over-the-top features, but it still costs you approximately $440.8 million to purchase thanks to its location on 6,000-odd square feet of prime urban Hong Kong real estate.

Odeon Tower Penthouse, Avenue de l’Annonciade, Monaco

Imagine living in a five-floor penthouse! This mansion occupies 31,500 square feet, with both an infinity pool and a rooftop deck. Oh, and get this: the infinity pool has a water slide so you can move from the dancefloor to the pool. How cool is that?

Inside the penthouse, you’ll enjoy a kitchen on all floors (you know, to deal with those late-night cravings that crop up after water sliding), and six bedrooms. Living in this penthouse will feel like you’re at a five-star hotel – you get a caterer, 24-hour concierge service, a health club, and private chauffeur, all of which are features to make your life so much more comfortable.

This penthouse overlooks the French Riviera and Mediterranean ocean, and it offers awe-inspiring 360-degree views of the water that can be enjoyed by the home’s rooftop balcony and other outdoor spaces.

Be prepared to stretch your budget considerably if you want to buy this luxury mansion, though: it costs approximately $381.7 million.

Swiss Castle in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Living inside a ski resort? Yes, please!

This luxury St. Moritz mansion boasts seven floors and is located right inside one of the premium ski resorts in Switzerland (and all of Europe, for that matter).

It’s known as one of the most expensive houses that were ever put on the market in Switzerland, and is owned by a secretive and mysterious billionaire.

This home leaves nothing to be desired. It’s equipped with a full spa that has an underground pool, 24-karat walls, and a private ski lift to take you to the slopes when you feel like getting on the snow.

There’s not just a pool underground, but five ensuite bedrooms with cashmere-covered walls, bathrooms decorated in stone, and an entertainment lounge.

There’s also an elevator that will take you up to a private level where the master suite is located, which includes a massive master bathroom with a 360-degree glass shower.

This luxury mansion costs a tidy $182 million.

Villa Les Cèdres, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France

Built in 1830, this mansion was bought by King Leopold II of Belgium in 1904 and is home to some of the most spectacular 19th century oil paintings you’ll find anywhere. The estate spans 35 acres of gardens, including the gorgeous cedar trees which inspired the mansion’s name. It also includes a large swimming pool and horse stables that are large enough to accommodate up to 30 horses.

Book lovers, take note: the mansion has a beautiful wood-panelled library that can hold around 30,000 books, and a ballroom. Beauty and the Beast in real life!

The home contains sprawling sitting rooms and luxury items like eye-catching chandeliers. You’ll love being able to relax and unwind in front of the amazing views of the Mediterranean sea from inside the house–all for just $450 million.

Ellison Estate, California, USA

This mansion was inspired by Japanese imperial design and the owner–American businessman Larry Ellison–invested a cool $200 million to upgrade it to its current state of high elegance.

The 23-acre marvel contains 10 smaller properties , as well as a tea house, bathhouse, koi pond, waterfalls, and man-made lake. It also has a spa, with a dark-bottom swimming pool.

Inside the main mansion, you can expect lots of luxury features spread out through the seven bedrooms and two levels–everything from velvet sofas to wooden pillars to stone fireplaces–making it the perfect retreat when you need to escape the stress of city life by enjoying amazing views of the lake.

Palazzate, St. Peter, Barbados

Dying to live that #beachlife in style? Then this luxury island mansion is for you!

The estate occupies a whopping 75,000 square feet of land, and boasts 18 parking spaces, a pool, a deck and balcony, a courtyard, and a tennis court. The fitness center alone is 2,500 square feet in size and includes both a steam room, as well as direct access to the beach.

This mansion itself has a meager 20 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, as well as not one but four infinity-edge pools, a spa, coffee shop, and health club. Don’t want to walk? Enjoy riding one of its eight elevators!

There’s no doubt why this property is called a “billionaire’s playground”–or why it’s worth $125 million.

Bellagio La Villa, Gold Coast, Australia

This amazing mansion is built with convenience and customization in mind. It sits on a 49-hectare property (worth around $50 million), and contains 10 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms, featuring breathtaking polished marble floors and cutting-edge haute-couture decor.

The main dining room can accommodate up to 16 people, and the master bedroom suite features “his” and “her” luxurious dressing rooms. Also on the property are a caretaker’s cottage, a gym, and an indoor swimming pool. Should you ever get bored with the heated pool, you can always lounge in the sauna or hit the in-house spa.

As a nice extra touch, this property has a garage that can accommodate five cars, or be transformed into a ballroom for your next lavish soirée or cocktail party.

Starwood Estate, Aspen

This Aspen luxury home spans 30 acres large, and as spectacular as its five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms are, what really makes it a must-have is the breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains.

Inside the house, you’ll have all the luxuries you desire at your fingertips: a massage parlor, ping pong room, wine and cigar room, a fitness center, and even a high-tech media room. The master bedroom has two separate baths and large closets.

There are both a glass-enclosed indoor pool and a pool in the backyard, along with a spa and large stone deck that makes the perfect place for entertaining guests.

This property is located in the only gated community in Aspen, just a few minutes away from town.

Your dreams of staying here can actually come true: just be prepared for a nightly price of $8,000.

Harbour View House, Singapore

Located on the northern side of the stunning Sentosa Cove, this two-story seaside bungalow-style mansion offers peerless views of the sea.

The mansion features two enormous two-story wings: the east wing for the main living areas, and west wing for entertainment and home office areas. The wings are connected to each other by a stone bridge that spans an entry pavilion surrounded by water, which opens up to both lawn areas and a swimming pool. The large glass-glazed areas on the ground floor provide you with ocean views beyond the pool.

The well-organized mansion, a true architectural delight, costs approximately $57 million.

One Hyde Park, London

This 18,000-square foot apartment penthouse is considered to be London’s most expensive mansion. Located in Knightbridge, it features two floors, five bedrooms, and a formal reception area crowned with a Swarovski crystal chandelier which appears to float across the ceiling.

The bedrooms both have baths made of Nero Marquina marble and them flaunt fixtures made by renowned French glassmaker Lalique. The formal dining room has been designed with mirrored glass and stainless steel, but the real prize is the secret champagne room–invite only!

Step outside onto either of its two wraparound terraces, and you’ll enjoy stunning, unparalleled views of Hyde Park. No wonder this home was valued recently at a whopping $247 million!

Istana Nurul Iman Palace, Brunei, South East Asia

This mansion claims the title of “largest in the world”, with a mind-boggling 1,788 rooms and 257 bathrooms spread across 2.15 million square feet. Not just a home, this mansion that’s sometimes referred to as The Light of Faith Palace and was designed by Filipino architect Leandro V. Locsin is a luxurious location used to entertain foreign dignitaries. It’s designed with vaulted roofs and gold domes, combining both Islamic and Malay architecture.

The mansion features five swimming pools, air-conditioned stables that can accommodate 200 polo ponies, and a garage that can house 110 cars. Oh yes, and an entire mosque!

It costs approximately $1.5 billion, and absolutely lives up to the motto “bigger is better.”

Kensington Palace Gardens, London

No list of the most luxurious mansions in the world would be complete without making mention of Kensington Palace Gardens–also known as “the Billionaires Row”. Though the street is lined with many eye-catching homes, the one in particular that stands out from the rest is Taj Mittal.

This 55,000-square foot mansion features 12 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a ballroom, a picture gallery, and a Turkish bath. It earned its nickname of “Taj Mittal” because it uses marble from the same quarry as the marble which was used for the Taj Mahal.

Though it was previously purchased by Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for approximately $77 million, it’s estimated to currently be worth $89.4 million.

Xanadu 2.0, Medina, Washington, USA

If anyone can afford the best of everything, it’s billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. His mansion mansion is both modern yet beautifully rustic in design–best described as a 66,000-square foot complex built into the side of a hill overlooking Lake Washington.

This is a next-level smart home like no other! Visitors to the mansion wear electronic pins that ensure the lighting and temperature of the rooms can be chosen according to their personal preferences, and guests can even choose the art they want to see on the array of high-definition monitors filling the house’s interior!

The home boasts a 3,900 square foot pool building, a library with a dome ceiling, a reception hall, and a gym.

While Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda used to be quite private about their home when they were still married, a Microsoft intern once reported that the property had its own beach with imported sand, and that the landscaping looked straight out of Jurassic Park.

This amazing mansion has a value of $131 million.

Casablanca, Camps Bay, South Africa

Known as the most expensive home in South Africa, the ‘Casablanca’ mansion has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a massage room sauna that can accommodate 12 people, and a gym. In the TV lounge, the 23-foot ceilings offer ample space for enormous wall-mounted TVs and cutting edge sound systems.

This mansion is equipped with a wine cellar, whiskey bar, movie theater with 18 seats, and a billiard room. There’s also a master suite that offers a large spa bath and steam shower. Not only is there an enormous large swimming pool, but also a pool locker room with its own showers and toilet.

For the ultimate in comfort, the property has staff quarters with a kitchen, two bathrooms, and four bedrooms. Best of all, every room in the mansion faces the ocean and offers breathtaking sea views.

While it costs approximately $35 million, it’s certainly not the most expensive mansion on our list but it has everything you’d look for in a luxury holiday home located on the other side of the world.

Taohuayuan, Suzhou, China

This private island mansion, built on the shores of Dushu Lake in Suzhou city, has the honor of being the most expensive home ever sold in China. It spans 1,663 acres and features sprawling gardens that were inspired by the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, a UNESCO World Heritage site. None of its features are more striking than its gorgeous pond, which is shrouded in mist and offers a beautifully isolated natural paradise.

The home has 32 bedrooms, a wine cellar, and a swimming pool. While it offers the best privacy, you can still enjoy the views of Suzhou City’s skyline from the house. When it went on the market in 2016, it cost $154 million.

Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina, USA

Built in 1895, this mansion sits on an 8,000-acre property that also accommodates a winery farm, gardens, and stables. It was opened to the public back in 1930, though only for visitors, not overnight stays. You can, however, stay in a cottage, hotel, or inn, all of which are conveniently located on the grounds.

This sprawling mansion is the largest house in America, complete with 250 rooms (including 35 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms) and featuring priceless works from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

You can explore this famous home of George and Edith Vanderbilt, as there are tours of the property that are available. While the Vanderbilt family stopped living in the home back in the 1950s, it is owned and used as a tourist attraction by the fourth generation of the family. A visitor-favorite, of course, is the secret passageway that is hidden inside the library and is connected to the guest bedrooms.

The Biltmore Estate is worth $157.2 million, but the house itself is worth approximately $37 million.

Lo Barnechea, Santiago, Chile

This luxury mansion in Santiago offers beautiful views of both the mountains and valley. Located in a 1,300 square-meter condominium, it’s the epitome of comfort, thanks to its opulent master suite (complete with fireplace, walk-in closet, kitchenette, built-in living room, bathroom with jacuzzi, and balcony) and three en-suite bedrooms.

In the spirit of true luxury, an elevator is used to connect the mansion’s three floors, all of which are covered in marble, as are the 10 marble fireplaces. The mansion offers various amenities, including a games room, terraces all over the house, a bar space, and a wine cellar, as well as an indoor pool that comes with showers, a massage room, and dressing rooms.

As for guest convenience, the property has both covered parking for nine cars and an open parking area capable of storing many, many more!

Conclusion

What a spectacular list of the best modern mansions! You may never actually be fortunate enough to own them, but there’s no harm in dreaming, right?

From luxury tech-forward homes in the U.S. to sprawling estates in South Africa to isolated mansions in China, these all have one thing in common: they’re designed to give you as much comfort and convenience as possible, and make you feel like a true king!