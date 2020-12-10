Jo Ghost is a veteran when it comes to making fine, elegant, and timeless leather footwear both for men and women. It started from humble beginnings as a small business supported by wholesalers until it grew to what it is today: a luxury brand for brave individuals “who dares to challenge the conventions and show his decisive and eccentric side.”

Owned by the Princes shoe factory, the brand cemented its roots in Montegranaro, a small medieval village in Italy in 1972, under the capable and creative hands of Mario Finocchi. Finocchi now leads the business with his sons Paola and Mauro. What sets it apart from other cordwainer brands is the precise focus given to the handmaking process. The intricate details make a standout and unique pair. The shoes are daring, bold, “unrivaled and dictates the trend.”

Indeed, no detail is amiss, from the neat stitches, precise cuts, and perfectly tanned and glossed-leather. Not to mention the homespun and tattered aesthetics that make any interested buyer want to run their hands on the texture to feel its suppleness.

Moreover, Jo Ghost takes extra care in the craftsmanship of their shoes and boots collection. Aside from the hand-colored buffing and vegetable tanning, they employ certain shoe washing techniques to give each pair their unique classic beauty. They polish the shoes to a slim silhouette and stamped or stitched patterns on the surface and include beautiful engravings on the soles.

Suffice to say, Jo Ghost does not settle for mediocre leather pieces. They want designer shoes that provide both comfort and beauty. They want their collection to be heirloom-worthy as such they take great care in the making process. And with its vast offerings, you may be at a loss on which pair to add to your collection of designer shoes and boots. Below you will find five of the best Italian men’s shoes from the brand.

Leather boots or shoes are pricey and for a good reason. It requires great care, precision, and focus on handcraft, polish, buff, stitch, and preserve the material to achieve its timeless elegance. That’s why when it comes to leather shoes or boots, you should not settle for anything less. Quality, comfort, and beauty should all go hand in hand.

