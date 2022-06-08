Father’s Day is just around the corner. From versatile menswear and vacation-ready accessories to state-of-the-art tech, here’s what to shop if you’re stuck for ideas.

With Mother’s Day just gone, we barely have a minute to breathe before thinking about gifting the paternal figures in our lives. Whether you’re thinking up the perfect gift for new dads or old timers, Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to give thanks to the man who raised you. Be it through a staple for his summer wardrobe or something that thinks a little outside the impeccably-wrapped gift box, our edit of the top gifts and gear for Father’s Day 2022 will take the pressure off your search.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2022

Questions about Father’s Day 2022

State & Liberty Golf Shorts

The fact that Father’s Day falls at the very start of summer makes it a great excuse to top up your dad’s supply of warm-weather staples. A pair of athletic-fit shorts from State & Liberty combine a smart look with supreme comfort thanks to a great amount of stretch in the fabric. Add to that the goes-with-everything khaki colourway, and these are sure to be his BBQ go-to’s.

FOCO Slides

Whether he’s a keen follower of the NFL, NBA or MLB, FOCO’s range of merch for sports fans is here to get you out of a gifting tight spot. The brand’s lines include cosy matchday apparel and accessories, plus all kinds of toys, collectibles and novelty items emblazoned with the logos of his team. When the sun’s out, a pair of FOCO flip-flops will do the job very nicely indeed.

WOLACO Distance Half Tight

Fathers who stay fit will know all-too-well the pocket predicament when he sets off on his runs. Running apparel generally isn’t built for those who like to bring their belongings with them, which is what makes WOLACO so special. The brand’s range of compression leggings and shorts come teeming with functional pockets that won’t impede his routine. Take the WOLACO Distance Half Tight as an example – which features two signature sweat-proof compression pockets that’ll carry all phone sizes without jostling around as he runs. Consider this your personal best in gifting.

Plunge Ice Bath

Harnessing all the benefits of an ice bath, the Plunge’s wellness benefits are far-reaching, from increased blood flow and immune system support to reduced muscle soreness and mood elevation. A nifty piece of kit for your father’s home, the Sacramento-made Plunge is incredibly easy to set up and can be used indoors or out.

Tomahawk Shades Sunglasses

Vacation season is afoot, which makes Father’s Day the perfect time to gift a pair of suave new sunglasses (and shopping a pair for yourself in the process). Tomahawk’s Ranger Class sunglasses collection is especially Father-friendly with their large, square shape that’ll add angles to those softening features, coming in a range of tortoise shells, black and brighter colors.

Eden Brothers Gardening Seeds

If Dad is looking for a new hobby then get him some seeds from Eden Brothers so he can start a garden. Gardening is the perfect way for dad to enjoy some fresh air and soak up some sun this summer! Eden Brothers has a wide selection of seeds including vegetable seeds, flower seeds, and almost every other type of seed you can think of so there is no limit how diverse dad can make his garden.

When is Father’s Day 2022?

This year, Father’s Day falls one day earlier than it did in 2021, on Sunday, June 19. So, unless you want to be left in a last-minute panic, you’d be wise to get online orders in earlier in the week (at the very latest) for standard delivery before Wednesday, June 15th.

What is a unique Father’s Day gift?

There are lots of tried and tested Father’s Day gifts that get given year after year, from loungewear such as dressing gowns, slippers, socks and pajamas to luxurious gourmet hampers. For a more unique Father’s Day gift, consider a showstopping piece of kit for the home like the Plunge – a wellness-enhancing cold plunge pool.

What are the best gifts to buy my dad for Father’s Day 2022?

If you’re struggling for ideas this year, a touch of personalisation never goes amiss. Look for gifts that feed into his hobbies or source something that can be monogrammed or printed with a thoughtful phrase. If you’re completely drawn a blank, ask siblings or other family members if they’ve noticed he needs something in particular, or as a last resort, there’s no harm done in being direct and asking him yourself.

What are the most popular gifts for dad in 2022?

The most popular gifts for dads in 2022 tend to fall in the menswear department. Where scarves, gloves and hats tend to be popular for fathers around Christmas time, Father’s Day falls at the beginning of summer, making gifts such as golf shorts, caps and sunglasses a safe bet. For a menswear gift that’s a little more thoughtful, tap into his hobbies with sweaters, robes, hats and more that pay tribute to his favorite sports team, from FOCO.

What are the best last minute father’s day gifts?

If you’ve left things to the very last minute, you’ll be glad to know that the majority of retailers now offer next- or same-day delivery at a slightly premium price point on their standard offering. If you find yourself in a position where a delivery won’t work, consider a gift that’s somewhat less tangible, such as a digital subscription, gift card, or tickets to an event at a later date.