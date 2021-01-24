Whether your goal is to lose a few pounds, get a lean and fit body, or dreaming to be the next Arnold Schwarzenegger of solid gold muscles, then procrastinating on that workout routine is a big NO. You need to find time to sweat out those calories and burn those unwanted fats if you ever want to live a healthy and fit lifestyle.

We all know that this is easier said than done. If only Netflix and chill equals to weight loss then we would all be sexy beasts by now, given the assortment of movies and shows available on the streaming service.

Regardless, there’s no excuse not to move your butt off of the couch and take it to the exercise mat. Whether you prefer to work out outdoors, at the gym or at home, then personal trainers are there for a reason. These trainers can be your paid instructor or they could come in the form of a fitness app.

Fitness apps give you no excuse to miss a few minutes or hours of exercise. They are literally available at the palm of your hand and works any time of the day and the week.

Now, if only you know which app works best for you and your workout needs. To save you the hassle of having to go through the choices available on Android and iOS, we have listed down 15 of the best fitness apps to get you started on your fitness journey.