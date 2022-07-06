Whether fine-tuning your ensemble for a hot date or planning your get-up for a night on the town with the lads, the smallest of details can have a huge effect. You can more readily manifest confidence when you feel great in your personal presentation to the world, whether that’s how you look or how you smell.

A quality suit or premium shirt could have you walking with swagger as you turn heads from afar. Although, a decent-smelling fragrance makes you feel like a king when you need to make a great impression with those in your close vicinity.

Superb quality, designer fragrances often accompany a hefty price tag and can leave you excessively lighter in the wallet. A better value option to save your well-earned money could be a dupe aftershave. Many dupes still provide quality that is close to or on the same level as the big brand options.

Here are 11 dupe perfumes as good as the original that could be great options for you to try in time for your next event.

With all these amazing savings on fragrances that still smell premium quality despite their budget cost, you can really splash out on the fun things in life. Or perhaps you want to expand your fragrance collection with more aftershave and perfume dupes!

