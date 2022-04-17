Bourbon is the “everyman’s whiskey” in all the best ways.

It’s one of the most affordable types of whiskey, yet it’s still delightfully sophisticated and offers a divinely smooth, refined drinking experience. Bourbon is the embodiment of ingenuity and adaptation; New World inventiveness meets an Old World staple and makes it all the better.

Some might even call it the “true American spirit”!

Bourbon drinkers know that few whiskeys can offer the same depth of sweet, rich flavor, which is why it’s so popular among both sippers and mixologists.

Whether you want to enjoy your bourbon neat, on the rocks, or stirred into a heavenly cocktail, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best affordable bourbons you can pick up anytime, anywhere, so you’ll always have a bottle stashed away for the night you want something to drink.

Trust us, we’ve personally sampled every one of these bourbons (repeatedly!) and can tell you with a great deal of confidence that they are worth stocking on your shelves.

Prepare your taste buds and those whiskey stones, because we’re about to take a deep-dive into all the best bourbons for your drinking delights!

BEST Cheap Bourbons

BUYING GUIDE

If you’re going to be a bourbon-drinking man, then by God, you’d better drink it right!

Like whiskey, Scotch, and wine, bourbon is a truly complex liquor that can lead to some fascinating drinking experiences, provided you take your time to savor each sip and search for its subtle flavors. Some bourbons are smooth and velvety, others have a spicy or woody kick, and still others lean heavily into sweet richness.

And that journey all starts with the ingredients!

Bourbon is typically made with grains—at least 51% rye, corn, wheat, or malted barley—that are all mashed together and fermented. Once fermented, the water is removed from the alcohol, and the alcohol is put into barrels to age. For bourbon, that barrel must be made out of American white oak (either new or charred). The whiskey has to be distilled at 160 proof or less, and has to be poured into the barrel at 125 proof or less.

All of this produces the liquor that becomes bourbon, but there are a few types of bourbon you need to know about: