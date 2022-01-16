Best Beard Straightener: 11 Beard Straighteners For A Smooth, Silky Beard

BEST BEARD STRAIGHTENER

1 Wild Willies Beard Straightener for Men This beard straightener looks like a regular brush, but it’s got loads of features to keep your beard looking groomed and gorgeous. Perfect for straightening and styling your beard with just a few minutes invested every morning! The beard straightener brush uses negative ions that reduces frizz, making it easy to tame and style even scruffy and unruly beards. With three temperature settings, you can easily select the ideal heat output for your hair texture (thin, thick, coarse, or curly). With the dual ceramic plates and bristles, it will spread the heat across your beard hairs as evenly as possible. Heating time is just 30 seconds—great for busy guys who need to get out the door in a hurry. The anti-scalding design keeps the heat away from your skin, protecting it from damage or burns. Thanks to the display on the front, you can see which temperature it’s set to at a glance. Just take note: some people have complained that it can actually burn your hair (and fair skin) on the highest temperature setting, so make sure to start at a lower heat and test it until you find the right temperature for you. Pros check Ionic brush reduces frizz

check Ionic brush reduces frizz check Anti-scalding design

check Anti-scalding design check Three temperature settings

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 2 SingleWave Beard Straightener This portable, cordless hair straightener makes for the ideal travel companion for weekend getaways and business trips. Thanks to its 50-minute battery life (30 minutes for styling wet hair), you can just pack it up in your toiletry kit (or the provided pouch) without having to bother with the charging cable, and trust that it will last as long as you need it to. The fact that you can use it on wet hair is a major “pro”, and a feature not too many other brands offer. The built-in safety features will prevent over-heating, protecting both wet/damp hair and your skin from burns or scalding. The soft brush tips actually create a barrier between the heat and your skin to act as a shield. Its brush tips are pressure-sensitive, so they release heat when you need it, which makes this straightener easy to control. The buttons to switch it on and adjust its temperature are conveniently located on the side of the brush so you can use them without having to look at the device. You’ll definitely love this bad boy if you’re prone to forgetting to switch and unplug your devices after use. It comes with an auto shut-off switch that will shut it down after 30 minutes of inactivity. Fair warning: if you’ve got a long beard, this isn’t the best straightener for you because it struggles with longer hair. But for short, close-cropped beards, it’s a great choice! Pros check Brush tips are pressure-sensitive

check Brush tips are pressure-sensitive check Auto-shut off feature

check Auto-shut off feature check Soft brush tips create a barrier for scalding prevention

Materials: N/A

Color: Black and blue CHECK PRICE 3 Aberlite Pocket - Compact Beard Straightener for Men This beard straightener works on all hair types. Even if your hair is short, curly, coarse, or difficult to style, this hair straightener will work for you thanks to its densely-packed bristles. It’s exceptionally lightweight and compact enough to fit in any travel toiletry kit, and the combined ionic conditioning and anti-static combing will get the straightening job done in just two minutes. It has an LED display on the front that shows you the temperature you’ve chosen to use. It also warms up to your desired heat setting quickly, and there are five heat settings from which to choose. You can conveniently cycle through the temperature settings by using the “on” button. Since it’s getting really close to your face, this beard straightening tool has anti-scald teeth to prevent burns. It’s designed with a 360-degree rotating cord so that you can move it around while straightening your beard without a problem. Some people with shorter beards have reported that the bristles on this beard straightener are too long to work effectively. It’s not a good idea to use beard oil with this product as some people have reported that the product gets stuck to the bristles of the straightener. This makes it difficult to clean. Pros check On-the-go beard straightener when travelling

check On-the-go beard straightener when travelling check Advanced ionic conditioning and anti-static combing

check Advanced ionic conditioning and anti-static combing check Five heat settings with LED display

cross-alt Too long bristles cross-alt Beard oil gets stuck to the bristles

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 4 Arkam Deluxe Beard Straightener for Men The Arkam Deluxe beard straightener offers something else no others do: Single Stroke Technology that claims to groom your beard with just ONE brush stroke. Seriously! It has ION technology and a variable heat gauge, both of which increase the speed at which you can tame and style your beard. Thanks to its durable ceramic plates and ION-generating bristles, this beard straightener will give you a tame beard that lasts all day long. It comes with an anti-scald feature so you don’t have to worry about burning yourself while using this so close to your face. With 12 heat settings you’ll be able to find the best temperature to style your beard, no matter what your hair type. It’s designed with a tangle-free 360-degree power cord for convenience during use, as well as an easy-to-pack hard-shell travel case that will protect your straightener on the road. Also included in the box is a dual-toothed wooden comb compatible with both fine and coarse hair types. This beard straightener has a vent on the top that pushes warm air into your face during use, which can make you sweat. Although it’s lightweight, some people who have purchased it have said it’s a bit bulky to hold. Pros check Innovative Single Stroke Technology

check Innovative Single Stroke Technology check ION technology and a variable heat gauge

check ION technology and a variable heat gauge check Anti-scald feature with 12 heat settings

cross-alt Vent that pushes warm air into face cross-alt Quite bulky to hold

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Blue CHECK PRICE 5 HOT TOOLS Men’s Beard Straightener Brush This straightener brush uses tourmaline and ceramic technology to make it faster than ever for you to get a gorgeous beard, with straightener bristles specially designed to detangle and shape your beard to perfection. The temperature reaches up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for curly, coarse, thick, thin, fine, and straight hair. The built-in LED light will blink on to let you know it’s hot and ready to use. The dual-voltage design makes it perfect for both national and international travel. With a six-foot power cable, it’s comfortable enough to use in any hotel, motel, or AirBNB bathroom. Some people have reported that this straightener is best for thinner beards as you might battle to straighten a thicker or coarser one. Others have noted that it takes a lot longer to heat up than competing products – you can expect it to take 90 seconds. The back of the straightener doesn’t have any heat protection, so there is a risk of burning yourself. Pros check Bristles designed to shape and detangle beard

check Bristles designed to shape and detangle beard check Tourmaline and ceramic technology

check Tourmaline and ceramic technology check Dual voltage option for travel

cross-alt Not for thicker or coarser beards cross-alt It takes a lot longer to heat up

cross-alt It takes a lot longer to heat up cross-alt No heat protection on the back

Materials: Ceramic

Materials: Black

check PTC Heater Technology with 3 heat settings check Extra-long bristles made of glass fiber

check Extra-long bristles made of glass fiber check Auto shut off after 30 minutes

cross-alt Not very effective on short and coarse hair cross-alt Build quality complaints

Materials: Metal, plastic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 7 Marcus Beard Straightener Comb for Men This is another beard straightener that comes with many accessories included so you get everything you need to style your beard in one pack. This beard straightener comes with scissors, a two-in-one beard comb, an E-book, and a travel bag. The scissors are especially a nice touch that you won’t find in many beard straightener kits. They’ll allow you to trim your beard and moustache by hand after you’ve straightened it, helping you eliminate any stray hairs that aren’t growing correctly. It also comes with a heat-resistant silicone sleeve for increased safety during use. This beard straightener uses PTC heating technology that heats up quickly. It can heat up within 60 seconds. It’s got a user-friendly LCD display and comes with six temperature settings. It can be used on all hair types. Just increase the heat if you need to tame coarse or frizzy hair. This product will automatically shut off after 30 minutes of inactivity for safety purposes. It’s both lightweight and portable, so it’s ideal for travelling. It has rigid bristles that are durable and won’t break off easily, unlike some other brush bristles on the market. Although it’s ideal for travelling, this beard straightener isn’t cordless. It’s said to not work as effectively on thicker beards and it can’t be used on wet beards. Pros check PTC heating technology with LCD display

check PTC heating technology with LCD display check Very durable rigid bristles

check Very durable rigid bristles check Comes with scissors, beard comb, E-book and a travel bag

cross-alt Not effective on thicker beards cross-alt It's ideal for travelling but it isn't cordless

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 8 INVJOY Beard Straightener This cordless beard straightener looks sleek and classy, but what does it offer? It makes use of advanced ionic conditioning and an anti-static coating, both of which allow you to use it without worrying about frizz or snagging. It comes with an automatic shut off if you’re not using it for 30 minutes, and its LED display helps you to see and adjust the temperature easily. One cool feature: this beard straightener brush can be used on your beard or the hair on your head, which makes it a versatile hair tool to own. It’s cordless, so it’s portable and eliminates the stress of tangled wires. Pop it into your work bag so you have it handy should you have to style your beard or hair on the go! An innovative feature of this beard straightener is that it can be used as a power bank for your phone! This is a feature you won’t find on many other beard straighteners. Since this beard tool heats up quickly, you only need a few passes over your hair to make it straight and combat frizz. One of the things to note about this beard straightener is that when you charge its battery you will only get one or two uses from it before having to recharge it again. Some people who have purchased this cordless beard straightener have reported that it takes a long time to charge. Pros check Advanced ionic conditioning and an anti-static coating

check Advanced ionic conditioning and an anti-static coating check Easy temperature adjustment with LED display

check Easy temperature adjustment with LED display check Auto shut off after 30 minutes

Materials: N/A

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 9 Arkam Premium Beard Straightener for Men Unlike the “Arkam Deluxe” (also featured on this list), the “Arkam Premium” beard straightener doesn’t include the hard-shell traveling case. It’s also better-suited to shorter beards, as it may struggle with long hair—especially coarse, thick, or curly hair. It’s designed with innovative ion technology. This combats static and frizz, while sealing in moisture to prevent dry hair. This beard straightening brush is angled so that you can get to hard-to-reach areas of your beard, such as near your sideburns. It has an anti-scald design so you can use it without fear of burning your skin. It’s a more affordable product than the Deluxe model from the same company, but still offers great results for your hair. It’s a beard comb that doubles as a hair straightener, with three heat settings and a 360 degree swivel cord that won’t get tangled up during use. This beard straightener has been designed for short to medium beards. If you want a straightener that’s for longer beards, you should consider the Arkam Deluxe Beard Straightener instead. Some people who have purchased this beard straightener have said that it sometimes takes a longer time to heat up than advertised. Pros check Rapid-heating technology with three heat settings

check Rapid-heating technology with three heat settings check Ionic technology decreases frizz and smooth your beard

check Ionic technology decreases frizz and smooth your beard check 360 degree swivel cord that won't get tangled

cross-alt Designed for short to medium beards cross-alt It takes a long time to heat up

Materials: Ceramic

Color Ceramic

check EvenHeat PTC ceramic heating technology check Shaper comb for moustaches shaping

check Shaper comb for moustaches shaping check Ergonomic handle and large brush

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE 11 Viking Revolution Beard Straightener Brush for Men This is definitely one of the most eye-catching of the beard straighteners on our list, thanks to its unique red-and-black color scheme. However, you’ll find it’s also one of the most versatile of the models available on the market–only a few passes over your beard are required. You can also use it on the hair on your head so you’re sure to get a lot of use from it. It has three heat settings for evenly distributed heat to prevent issues such as frizz and damage. It’s both lightweight and portable, so you can bring it with you everywhere. It also comes with a convenient lightweight hard-shell travel case and a sandalwood beard balm (for extra TLC). People have said that this beard straightener feels solid to hold and holds up well to regular use. Others have also noted that they didn’t feel like the straightener got excessively hot. Its heat settings were enough to straighten their beards without scalding their skin. It has a 350-degree swivel cord for greater ergonomics and hanging loop to store it easily when it’s not in use. On the flip side, people with thick or long beards have said that it doesn’t work that well for them. Pros check Evenly distributed heat to prevent frizz and damage

check Evenly distributed heat to prevent frizz and damage check Use it on the hair on your head and beard

check Use it on the hair on your head and beard check Lightweight and portable and comes with travel case

Materials: Ceramic

Color: Black CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Beard Straighteners 101

Let’s talk about what you really need to know about beard straighteners: what types there are and how they work to straighten your hair.

There are three basic types of hair straighteners:

Brushes – Beard straightening brushes are either hair-drying brushes (that work similar to a hair dryer, using heat to straighten your beard) or heated brushes (with an internal heating element that gets the brush bristles hot enough to relax and straighten your hair). Both types of brushes come in a wide variety of shapes and styles (flat, round, paddle, etc.). Combs – Beard straightening combs are designed similar to heated brushes (with an internal heating element that heats the comb’s teeth), but have only the single row of teeth like a standard comb. There are actually only a few comb models on the market. They’re best-suited to short beards, and will be less effective than brushes for longer beards. Mini Flat-Irons – You’ve probably seen your wife, girlfriend, sister, mother, or female bestie using a standard-sized flat-iron on their hair. Essentially, the iron uses heated plates that press the hair flat. They’re best used for the hair on your head, though they may do a decent job of straightening a very long beard. However, for short- to mid-length beards, you’re better off with a beard straightening brush.

As you get into researching the various types of beard straightening combs and brushes, you’ll find yourself running into a few terms commonly used to describe the heating elements:

Ceramic – Ceramic is the material used for the plates of a flat-iron. It offers excellent heat distribution and will be less likely than actual iron (or other metal) to damage your hair.

Some beard brushes and combs include ceramic coating on the bristles. However, the coating is prone to chipping and cracking, which could expose the heated metal beneath and damage your hair.

If you’re thinking of a mini flat-iron for your very long beard, ceramic is the material of choice. However, it’s not ideal for beard brushes and combs.

Titanium – Metal flat-irons often use titanium because it conducts heat very well and reduces heat damage by minimizing temperature variation. It’s also fast-heating and has a higher ionic output than ceramic. It’s considered the “premium” hair straightening product.

Tourmaline – Tourmaline is a mineral also used for flat-irons. It’s typically crushed into a very fine powder and infused into metal (like titanium) or ceramic. The mineral is known to generate a lot of negative ions, which helps to reduce curls and frizz, making it highly effective for unruly hair and results in excellent sleekness and shine.

Ionic – Ionic beard straighteners are designed with special materials (like titanium or tourmaline) that emit a lot of negative ions, which actually helps to relax very coarse, thick, and tightly curled hair.

Infrared – Infrared heating is very effective at straightening hair, because of its ability to pass through thick, coarse hair and even into the follicles. It’s a special heating technology that ­delivers consistent heating and helps to straighten your hair very quickly. It’s also less likely to produce “hot spots”, so there’s less risk of damaging or burning your hair.

Each of these heating elements and materials offers a different tool to attempt to tame your unruly beard. Because there is no “one size fits all” approach to beard straightening, you might have to test various tools and methods to see which delivers the best results specifically for your beard length and texture.

Is There Any Other Way to Straighten My Beard?

Do you actually need a beard straightener, or can you get a beautifully straight, silky beard without it?

The answer is: yes, you absolutely can.

For decades, guys have been using brushes or combs paired with hair dryers to straighten their beards. Brushing your beard while using a hair dryer to dry it can help to work out the kinks and give you that silky, glossy look you want.

To make this work, however, involves a multi-step process:

Step 1: Take a shower. You need to start with a wet beard if you want it relaxed enough to straighten with a hair dryer.

Step 2: Apply beard oil. This helps to get the hairs hot enough (oil transfers heat efficiently) and gives you control over the wet, relaxed hairs.

Step 3: Comb/brush and blow-dry. You’ll probably spend 5-15 minutes running your comb or brush through your beard while using the hair dryer to blow-dry it. The time will vary depending on how thick, long, coarse, and curly the hair is.

I do want to warn you that this method is most effective for guys with softer, straighter beards. Anyone with very thick, curly, or coarse hair will find it an arduous and time-consuming process.

That’s what makes beard straighteners such a useful grooming tool to own!

With a beard straightener, you can spend just a few minutes on your beard, and the end-result will be even more beautiful than if you’d worked at it with a comb/brush and blow dryer.

If you paid close attention to the reviews listed above, some of the beard brushes on our list are actually capable of straightening your beard with JUST ONE PASS. No need to waste time brushing your hair again and again and again to try and get it under control. In literally 1-2 minutes, you’ll be perfectly groomed and ready to get on with your day.

So though it is possible to straighten your hair without a beard straightener, I (and all my bearded buddies) recommend getting a straightener to make the task exponentially easier and quicker.

Factors to Consider When Beard Straightener Shopping

The list above may feel a bit overwhelming—after all, with so many highly-rated products to choose from, it can be tough to know which is ideal for you.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help!

Because there’s no “one size fits all” approach to beard straightening, taking a few factors into account can actually help you determine which is the best beard straightener for your specific needs:

Beard Length – It’s actually fairly simple:

Short beards (2-3”) are best-suited to a comb or heated brush

Mid-length and long beards (3-5”) are best-suited to a heated brush or hair dryer brush

Very long beards (5”+) may require a combination of heated/hair dryer brush and mini flat-iron

Short beards have very little that actually need brushing, but they tend to be thicker, curlier, and lie flatter against your face. Combs are ideal for short hairs because their bristles can remove tangles, while brushes are more a “finishing tool” that works best on longer hair.

If your beard is very long, it may benefit from a mini flat-iron to flatten hairs that have been brushed out.

Note: Any beard shorter than 2” long is going to be a lot of work to straighten, and increase the risk of burning your skin. You really only need a beard straightener once your beard gets longer than 2”.

Hair Texture – Fine, thin hair is typically very easy to straighten with just a bit of heat and brushing, but beard hair tends to be thick, coarse, and often curly, which takes a lot more effort to straighten.

Rougher hair textures will often require higher heat and closer-set brush bristles to effectively straighten. The hairs around your chin will usually be the most problematic because it is the thickest and coarsest. Prepare to spend extra time addressing those hairs, no matter what type of straightener you use.

Bristle Length – Here’s a pretty good rule of thumb to follow: the longer your beard, the longer the brush bristles. Which of course means that shorter beards are best-worked with shorter bristles.

With a long beard, there’s more hair to pass between the bristles, so you want more “beard real estate” for every brush stroke. But shorter beard hairs will have less to work, so shorter bristles allow you to get closer to your face for more “close-quarters grooming”.

Corded vs. Cordless – Let’s be honest: for many guys, this doesn’t really matter. They’ve been using corded shavers, trimmers, drills, saws, and other “guy tools” for years, so they’re used to working around a cord.

But there are a lot of beard straighteners that now offer cordless function, using built-in battery packs that are easily charged in the cradle or using a cable. Going cordless does make it just that much easier to maneuver the beard straightener with maximum dexterity, so it’s worth considering.

Heat Output – Science has proven that the best temperature for straightening your beard is 365 degrees Fahrenheit (or 185 C). At this temperature, the hair is straightened and “unable to revert back to their original curl pattern”, but there is less damage to the cortex structure and hair fibers. Hair straightened using a 428-degree Fahrenheit (220 C) straightener became stiff and cracked more easily.

You don’t need a hair straightener that generates exactly 365 degrees of heat; what matters is that it’s less than 428. Any hair straightener that heats up too much will damage your hair, which you absolutely want to avoid!

Safety Features – Remember, you’re applying a lot of heat VERY close to your face. There is a real risk that you could burn your skin and damage your hair if you’re not careful—and if the beard straightener doesn’t include any built-in safety features.

The ideal safety features are:

Auto shutoff, which switches it off after a certain period (usually 30 minutes) of inactivity. This is great for guys who are prone to forgetting to pack up their grooming tools after use. It’ll avoid burns or accidents if someone comes into the bathroom later.

Temperature settings, which let you choose just how hot you want the straightener to go. You can use this to not only straighten your hair more effectively, but also lower the temperature for use on shorter beards or with more sensitive skin types.

Anti-burn design, which typically utilizes heat-resistance material at the brush teeth tips to stop the heat from reaching your skin when you brush very close to your face.

Heat shields, which work to protect your skin and direct all the heat into your hair.

These features can save you (or someone you live with) from a nasty burn!

Size and Weight – This is an important factor to consider if you travel a lot and need to pack your beard straightener in your luggage. A straightener that is big, bulky, and accompanied by a heavy cable will often be too bulky to take on your holiday, weekend getaway, or business trip. Guys who travel regularly should look into slimmer, more lightweight, highly portable straighteners.

Purpose-Designed – Unfortunately, a number of beard straighteners (particularly mini flat-irons) are actually designed to be used on head hair, but get “repurposed” and sold as beard straighteners. The problem is that they’re not going to work as well on your beard hair because head hair is far finer, smoother, and less coarse.

You’re best off buying a “purpose-designed” straightener, one built specifically for your beard hair. Any straightener that claims to work for both head and beard hair may be less effective at grooming both.

How to Use Your Beard Straightener Like a Pro

So, now you’ve got your hands on the beard straightener of your choice, and it’s time to get grooming!

You’ll be glad to know that it’s actually a fairly simple step-by-step process, made even easier because of the purpose-built grooming tool you bought for your specific needs.

I want to take the time to highlight the importance of reading the instructions manual before you use the beard straightener! It’s worth spending 2-5 minutes going over all the operation instructions to learn exactly how the device works, what it can and can’t do, and how to safely utilize it. It could save you frustration, pain, and wasted time down the road.

Once you’ve read the manual, you’re ready to get to work:

Step 1: Wash your beard. Washing (with both shampoo and conditioner) will help to eliminate dirt, grime, and excess beard oil that could interfere with the straightening process. The hot water will also relax the beard hairs and make them easier to straighten.

Step 2: Dry your beard. Beard straighteners heat up the beard hairs, but if they’re wet, it can actually turn the water on the hairs to steam and interfere with the flattening process. Either blow-dry your beard (while brushing to improve straightness), towel-dry it, or let it air-dry naturally. But make sure it’s fully dry before you start using the beard straightener!

Step 3: DO NOT USE PRODUCTS! Beard balms, oils, serums, and lotions will interfere with the straightening and might actually increase the risk of burning the hair. Always work with a dry and product-free beard.

Step 4: Start on the lowest temperature. With a new beard straightener, you don’t know how much heat it can generate or how your beard will react to the heat. Don’t make the mistake of turning it to the highest setting and accidentally burn your beard. Instead, start on the lowest heat setting and see how it works. If you need to turn it up, do so, but only after a bit of testing.

Remember: longer, wilder, coarser, and thicker beards will need higher temperatures, while shorter, finer, and straighter beards can be straightened even on lower temperatures.

Step 5: Straighten small patches at a time. You’re doing this for the same reason you start off on the lowest heat setting: to see how your beard hair responds to the specific temperature and application of heat. The hairs along your cheeks and jawline will usually be easiest to straighten, but are also finer and more easily damaged. The thick, coarse hair around your chin may take more work but are far more resistant to heat damage.

Step 6: Brush thoroughly. Start from the top and brush downward, using slow, smooth strokes for optimum heat application. You want to make sure you run the entire length of the hair through the bristles and distribute the heat as evenly as possible. But don’t move too slowly, otherwise you’ll heat and damage patches of your hair.

Step 7: Stop when it’s “done”. Eventually, you’ll hit a point where the beard straightener has done as much as it can possibly do, when your hair doesn’t get any straighter no matter how many times you brush it. That’s just the way hair works—you can’t always get out all the kinks or curls. When you hit this point, stop brushing. Overdoing it will increase your risk of burning yourself or cause real damage to the hair.

Step 8: Let it cool down and pack it up. Unplug or turn off the beard straightener, and while it’s cooling down, use a beard comb to finish shaping your now-straight beard. Apply any products (balms, oils, serums, etc.) to “hold” the beard in its new shape. Once the straightener is fully cooled, pack it up and stow it safely away.

And that’s it! It’s a beautifully simple process once you get the hang of it.

Beard straighteners can make your life so much easier by cutting down grooming time significantly. Best of all, they’re very affordable and aren’t at all difficult to learn how to properly use. If you don’t have a beard straightener now, I can’t recommend one highly enough—and hopefully the list above presents an option that you’ll LOVE from Day One!

FAQs:

Should you use a beard straightener every day?

As long as you don’t expose your beard to very high temperatures (above 428F), it is safe to straighten your beard every day.

That being said, you may not need to use the straightener every day. Once you’ve done the hard work of straightening your beard, it will usually take 2-3 days to “snap back” to its pre-straightened shape. A bit of brushing and careful grooming can keep it in good shape so you only need to use the straightener a few times each week.

Will beard straighteners damage your hair?

Again, it’s all about that heat exposure!

The study linked above showed that at temperatures around 365F, your hair is undamaged but won’t return to their original shape. It’s only when you use very high temperatures that your beard is at risk of damage.

However, I will note that regular washing for the purpose of straightening will eliminate a lot of the oils that protect your beard hairs. It’s recommended that you apply a beard oil after thorough washing (and straightening) to ensure your beard is protected against environmental damage, and dryness.

Do beard straighteners or hair dryers work better for curly beards?

For VERY curly beards, beard straighteners may not be enough to do the job thoroughly. There is just too much curl for the straightener to counteract. You may need to break out the hair dryer and brush and spend those 15-20 minutes really working at your extra-curly beard to get it truly straight.