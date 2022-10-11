Keeping track of your fur babies can be a full-time job!

Many pets love to wander the outdoors and stray far from home to explore their neighborhood and make friends with other animals—which is lovely for them, but terrifying for you. It can take hours (or even days) to track them down and bring them home.

Thankfully, modern technology has made it easy to keep a close eye on your pets even when you’re not at home.

Pet tracking devices and apps are available everywhere, and you’ll find they can be a great option for monitoring your pets’ movements and knowing where they are at all times.

Apple’s AirTag is one of the most reliable and user-friendly solutions to consider, so we’ve put together a complete guide on how to use AirTags to track your pets, including answers to commonly asked questions and recommendations on the top AirTag dog collars and accessories to facilitate pet tracking anytime, anywhere.

AirTags are Apple’s answer to Bluetooth tracking devices, and currently one of the most popular options available on the market.

Every AirTag broadcasts a Bluetooth signal that specifically pairs with Apple’s “Find My” network. If the AirTag is in range of the phone it’s paired to (in this case, your phone), it will emit a noise to help you locate whatever the AirTag is connected to—i.e., your wallet, keys, or pets.

But if the AirTag is out of range of your phone, the Bluetooth signal will automatically pair with other Apple devices within range. These devices are designed to relay the signal to the iCloud network and sent to your phone. From there, you’ll be able to open your “Find My” map and see where the Bluetooth signal in the AirTag is being broadcast from.

The great thing about AirTag—and Apple’s entire “Find My” network—is that all the data is sent anonymously and is fully encrypted so no one, not even the person/people whose phone/s relay the signal know that it’s happening. You have full privacy to monitor your AirTag’s location without anyone else gaining access to the location data that will help you track your pet.

To use AirTags to track your dogs, all you have to do is pair the AirTag with your phone the same way you would if you were locating your wallet, keys, or backpack. Then, secure the AirTag to your pet—via a specially designed collar or accessory like those we’ve listed below.

As long as your pet has that AirTag securely attached, you’ll be able to track them anywhere they go. Simply pull up the “Find My” app, search for the AirTag you’ve previously paired, and you’ll be led straight to their location on the map.

How easy is that?

These collars and accessories will help to simplify the tracking process and give you full peace of mind that your pets are safe and locate-able anywhere, anytime!

With no further ado, I present…

Best AirTag Dog Collars and Accessories

Buyer’s Guide and FAQs

Looking into getting an AirTag tracking solution for your pet? Below, we’ve got everything you need to know to get started!

Factors to Consider When Shopping for AirTag Dog Collars and Accessories

Style – Is the AirTag case built into the dog collar itself, or is it designed to clip/slide/latch onto an existing collar?

Material – Indoor pets spend most of their time inside the house, so you won’t need to worry too much about choosing a weatherproof material (like silicone or plastic) over more style-forward materials (like leather or fabric). For an outdoor pet, though, you’ll want to make sure the AirTag case and collar are both made from materials that can handle exposure to the elements.

Durability – The collar or accessory should be tough enough to both protect the AirTag from damage and keep up with your pet’s activity. The more active your pet is, the tougher the collar/accessory should be.

Price – Pricier doesn’t always mean better. Your primary goal should be to find a collar or accessory that your dog will be comfortable wearing, and that they won’t be able to slip out of/pull off/knock off. The amount you spend will vary based on material, design, and style, but the price matters far less than the reliability of the collar or accessory itself.

Advantages:

Easily pair the AirTag with your iPhone and other Apple devices. No need for additional apps or services (with monthly fees).

AirTags are generally more affordable than GPS pet trackers or GPS collars.

AirTags are tough, lightweight, and water-resistant, as are the collars/accessories built specifically to secure them to your pet.

AirTags are great for finding your pet around your home (such as cats or dogs that love to hide), or in your immediate neighborhood.

Upload contact information and instructions to the AirTag so anyone who sees it can find out where to return your pet.

Personalize the AirTag and add your pet’s name to make it easy for anyone who finds them to call them.

Battery life is around 1 year without need to recharge.

Set up a “separation alert” to sound if/when your pet leaves a specific area/passes out of Bluetooth range.

Disadvantages:

If the AirTag runs out of battery, you will have to replace it.

Only one person can track the pet, because the AirTag is paired with just one Apple ID.

AirTags can be removed, damaged, or scraped off if they’re not integrated into the collar.

If your pet ends up in an area with limited cell phone coverage and out of Bluetooth range (around 800 feet) of other devices, it’s less likely you’ll be able to locate them.

Requires an iPhone/Apple ID. Not useful for Android users.

To set up your AirTags:

Go to the Home Screen on your iPhone. Remove the battery tab from the AirTag (if applicable), then hold it near your iPhone. Tap Connect on the screen of your iPhone. Choose a name from the list or choose Custom Name to type a name and select an emoji, then tap Continue. Tap Continue to register the item to your Apple ID, then tap Finish.

(Information courtesy of Apple Support)

Another way of setting up your AirTag is to add them into the “Find My” app.

Tap the “+” button. Choose “Add AirTag”. Let the app find and add the AirTag.

How Long Do AirTag Batteries Last?

According to Apple’s website, the AirTag battery will last “around” 1 year. Results will vary from device to device, based largely on your pet’s activity level and how often the AirTag connects to the “Find My” network. However, it’s safe to say that roughly 1 year is a good average.

Typically, the “Find My” app will let you know if the battery is low and in need of replacing. You can also check it for yourself by logging into the “Find My” app, choosing the “Items” tab, and tapping the AirTag you want to check. You should be able to see all relevant data pertaining to the AirTag, including its current battery level.

When the battery starts getting low, you can easily swap them out for a new one. AirTags use the same CR2032 battery typically used in remote controls and small devices. You should be able to find them at any hardware or electronics store.

Apple Support clarifies that, “CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts.”

To replace the AirTag battery:

Press down on the polished stainless steel battery cover of your AirTag and rotate counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating. Remove the cover and battery. Insert a new CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery (available at most electronic and drug stores) with the positive side facing up. You’ll hear a sound indicating that the battery is connected. Replace the cover, making sure that the three tabs on the cover align with the three slots on the AirTag. Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops.

(Information courtesy of Apple Support)

Does AirTag have GPS?

No. AirTags broadcast a wireless Bluetooth signal that interacts with nearby Apple phones and devices, connecting to the iCloud anonymously to relay the information on your AirTag’s whereabouts to your Apple ID.

How far away can I track AirTag?

The range on the AirTag itself is around 800 feet, though Apple hasn’t specified the exact range. However, even if your pet goes out of range, they will be trackable anywhere in the world where Apple devices connected to cellular networks are found.

Do AirTags work without Internet?

AirTags will connect to your phone via Bluetooth, so you don’t need WiFi or internet for your AirTag to directly work with your phone. However, using the “Find My” app does require WiFi/cellular data. For AirTag data to be accessible outside of your immediate connection range, the phones connecting to the AirTags must have internet access to upload the information to the iCloud for you to access.