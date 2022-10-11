Keeping track of your fur babies can be a full-time job!
Many pets love to wander the outdoors and stray far from home to explore their neighborhood and make friends with other animals—which is lovely for them, but terrifying for you. It can take hours (or even days) to track them down and bring them home.
Thankfully, modern technology has made it easy to keep a close eye on your pets even when you’re not at home.
Pet tracking devices and apps are available everywhere, and you’ll find they can be a great option for monitoring your pets’ movements and knowing where they are at all times.
Apple’s AirTag is one of the most reliable and user-friendly solutions to consider, so we’ve put together a complete guide on how to use AirTags to track your pets, including answers to commonly asked questions and recommendations on the top AirTag dog collars and accessories to facilitate pet tracking anytime, anywhere.
What Are AirTags and How Do They Work?
AirTags are Apple’s answer to Bluetooth tracking devices, and currently one of the most popular options available on the market.
Every AirTag broadcasts a Bluetooth signal that specifically pairs with Apple’s “Find My” network. If the AirTag is in range of the phone it’s paired to (in this case, your phone), it will emit a noise to help you locate whatever the AirTag is connected to—i.e., your wallet, keys, or pets.
But if the AirTag is out of range of your phone, the Bluetooth signal will automatically pair with other Apple devices within range. These devices are designed to relay the signal to the iCloud network and sent to your phone. From there, you’ll be able to open your “Find My” map and see where the Bluetooth signal in the AirTag is being broadcast from.
The great thing about AirTag—and Apple’s entire “Find My” network—is that all the data is sent anonymously and is fully encrypted so no one, not even the person/people whose phone/s relay the signal know that it’s happening. You have full privacy to monitor your AirTag’s location without anyone else gaining access to the location data that will help you track your pet.
How to Use AirTags to Track Dogs
To use AirTags to track your dogs, all you have to do is pair the AirTag with your phone the same way you would if you were locating your wallet, keys, or backpack. Then, secure the AirTag to your pet—via a specially designed collar or accessory like those we’ve listed below.
As long as your pet has that AirTag securely attached, you’ll be able to track them anywhere they go. Simply pull up the “Find My” app, search for the AirTag you’ve previously paired, and you’ll be led straight to their location on the map.
How easy is that?
These collars and accessories will help to simplify the tracking process and give you full peace of mind that your pets are safe and locate-able anywhere, anytime!
With no further ado, I present…
Best AirTag Dog Collars and Accessories
Proper Dog Tag
The Proper Dog Tag is a simple, compact little device designed to attach to your pet’s collar. All you have to do is slide the elastomer AirTag case through the straps on the collar, and it will stay securely in place no matter how active your pet is.
The case is a unibody design, meaning it’s made from a single piece of elastomer with no cracks or seams that would be a weak spot prone to breaking. The internal safety enclosure will keep the battery securely protected to prevent your pet from accidentally ingesting it, and the all-weather material makes it a truly durable and versatile option.
The width of the collar will determine how snugly the AirTag case remains in place, so be aware that it’s sized specifically for dog collars, not thinner cat collars. For the price, you won’t find many better options!
Specs
- Material: Elastomer
- Color Options: Gray
- Key Feature: Sized to slide over dog collar and remain firmly in place.
CaseMate Glow in the Dark AirTag Case
If your dog is the kind that tends to run loose after dark, you’re going to want this AirTag case secured to their collar. The case is made of a water-resistant silicone that serves to enhance the AirTag’s natural waterproofing (IP67 rated), but it will actually glow in the dark so you can easily see your pet across the yard, park, or parking lot.
The case is sized to fit 1-inch thick collars, and it’s beautifully easy to slide on and off at will. It’s also designed to accommodate an AirTag securely while still allowing you to remove the AirTag if necessary without having to remove the collar and case entirely.
Users have complained that some of the cases don’t truly glow in the dark (an issue with the silicone used), and one found that it cracked after just a few months of use. However, it’s backed by a 1-year limited warranty, so it’s easily replaced if these issues present.
Specs
- Material: Water-resistant silicone
- Color Options: White (glow in the dark), also black and lime green (no glow)
- Key Feature: Naturally luminescent and highly visible in low-light environments.
Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring
Belkin is a brand most of us are familiar with, thanks to their high-quality tech accessories and equipment. It’s no surprise, then, that they make it onto our Top 20 list with this custom-designed AirTag case for your pet’s collar.
Rather than sliding onto the collar, this case is designed with a key ring that you can move easily between your car keys, wallet, and your pet’s collar. Once in place, the key ring will stay securely on your dog’s collar and the only way it’s coming off is if the collar itself rips.
The case features raised edges that protect your AirTag from getting scratched or damaged, but it’s open to allow the engravings on your AirTag (displaying your pet’s name and your phone number) will be visible at a glance.
On the downside, it’s on the pricier and bulkier side compared to many of the other options on this list.
Specs
- Material: Plastic and metal
- Color Options: Black, blue, pink, white
- Key Feature: Twist and lock case keeps your AirTag securely in place but allows for easy access and removal
Huan AirTag Collar Sleeve
If you want your pet to stand out from the crowd, this is the AirTag case for you! None of the others on our list can come close to competing with the impressive range of colors and styles—everything from black and white to bubblegum camo and galactic unicorn.
The case is made of ultra-tough medical-grade silicone, which serves to enhance the AirTag’s existing water-resistance and ensuring that it always stays securely attached to your dog’s collar even if they dig, tussle, or run through thorn bushes. It’s sized to fit both dog and cat collars, and can stretch to accommodate extra-wide collars.
Fair warning: quality control has been an issue in the past, with some products arriving defective and/or damaged. Customer service is middling-to-fair, so it may take time to hear back/get your products replaced.
Specs
- Material: Medical-grade silicone
- Color Options: A whopping 31 colors and patterns to choose from
- Key Feature: Optional laser-engraving to etch your pet’s personal details into the collar to facilitate their return when found.
Nomad Goods Rugged Keychain with Metal Engraving
If you’ve got a hyper-active/overactive pet who tends to get into all sorts of scrapes and jams, you’re going to want this ultra-tough keychain for sure. It’s built using a tough TPU molded onto a polycarbonate frame, which locks the AirTag in place securely to keep it from being scratched or damaged.
It’s easy to slide the keychain onto your dog’s collar to keep the AirTag on them at all times, and you can add on Nomad’s Metal Engraving disc that attaches to the case to provide even more information on your pet—including name and phone number.
You’ll love the price tag—less than half of what you’d pay for the top-priced items on our list—though be aware that production issues may arise that delay delivery time (in one case, up to 9 months!).
Specs
- Material: TPU overmold on polycarbonate frame
- Color Options: Black and white
- Key Feature: Compatible with Metal Engraving disc (sold separately) that displays pet’s name and phone number
TrackFido SERIES 1 BLACK
For those who want an all-in-one collar with AirTag case, the TrackFido Series 1 is a great option. The collar features an integrated case made of space-grade aluminum, and its hardware is all powder-coated and Teflon coated to resist rust, wear, and deterioration. The collar itself is a tough material called biothane, a synthetic alternative that feels as soft as leather and is equally durable. Even the most active dog won’t be able to pull this collar off.
The collars are all resistant to odors, soil, and rot, so you can trust that they’ll last you for years when worn by both outdoor and indoor dogs. Shipping to anywhere within the US is free, and delivery times are quick. However, the product is so new that there are no reviews or complaints posted, so it’s difficult to know whether it actually lives up to its claims.
Specs
- Material: Biothane collar, 6061 Spacegrade Aluminum case
- Color Options: Black
- Key Feature: Full collar with integrated AirTag case
Spigen ComforTag Designed for AirTag Case
This case is designed to accommodate straps between 1 and 1.5 inches, making it perfect for not only your dog’s collar, but also a leash, camera strap, and backpack strap. It’s ultra-versatile and rugged, built from TPU that is resistant to chewing, scratching, and scuffs. The high-gloss finish will catch the light to make the case easier to spot through thick bushes or tree cover. Thanks to its rubber band straps, you’ll find it’s beautifully easy to secure the case to any strap in a matter of seconds. The case also comes with a pair of adhesive films that will protect your AirTags when stored inside.
User reviews are largely positive, praising the price tag, user-friendly design, and durability. However, some users complained that the (two) rubber bands provided snapped or was too easily chewed through. The case’s threads are also tight enough that if they’re not engaged properly, the case may work itself loose as your pet runs, jumps, and plays.
Specs
- Material: TPU case, rubber bands
- Color Options: Black and cream
- Key Feature: Rubber bands attach and detach in seconds
TALL PINES DESIGN Dog Collar Airtag Cradle
Does your dog have a habit of breaking every device you attach to their collar? Do they somehow manage to scrape, tear, or even bite off every accessory you’ve tried? If so, you need this AirTag cradle—essentially, the “Fort Knox” of AirTag accessories.
The cradle is 3D printed using ultra-tough plastic (unspecified) that serves as a housing for the AirTag. You open the cradle, slide in the AirTag, and (literally) bolt it into place using stainless steel bolts that keep the cradle securely closed and your AirTag protected within. It’s fully waterproof, chew-resistant, and nearly impossible for your dog to tear off their collar, because it’s bolted to the collar, too.
It’s one of the most affordable options on our list, though be aware that it will take some work to bolt it securely to your dog’s collar. If you don’t have the right tools, it can be a bit of a hassle.
Specs
- Material: Plastic (unspecified)
- Color Options: Black, blue, wood, and red
- Key Feature: Bolts securely to the collar to provide a secure, protective housing for your AirTag
FollowPaw AirTag Dog Collar
If you’re an eco-conscious pet owner, you’ll love this AirTag dog collar. It’s made using cork, a sustainable material that actually grows more environmentally friendly every time it’s utilized. After the cork bark is peeled away to produce wine corks, cork boards, and the cork “leather” of this dog collar, the cork trees consume up to 500% more carbon from the atmosphere in order to fuel the photosynthesis that facilitates regrowth. Basically, every one of these collars you buy will help to clean excess carbon pollution out of the air.
The collar itself is as user-friendly as it is eco-friendly, with a quick-connecting magnetic buckle, a hidden pocket for the tracking chip, and a wide strap that will keep your pet comfortable. However, users have found the collar is too thick for smaller dogs—it’s better for medium and large-sized dogs.
Specs
- Material: Cork leather
- Color Options: “Natural” and black
- Key Feature: Made from eco-friendly, highly sustainable cork leather
Jungle Club Bow Tie Charm Style Dog Collar Holder
Add a touch of style and class while also facilitating tracking—now that’s an accessory you can love! This bow tie charm is designed to clip to your dog’s collar, and serves as a safe, sturdy housing to keep the AirTag on them at all times. The case is soft enough that it won’t irritate your pet but durable enough that it will keep the AirTag safe from damage, scuffs, and scratches.
The case is designed to fit most universal dog collars (up to 1.1 inches thick) and is easy to slide along the collar to adjust its placement even if your dog is wearing it. Best of all, it’s the most affordable option on our list, so you can keep buying them anytime they wear out from daily use.
Specs
- Material: Premium silicone
- Color Options: Black, red, pink, and white
- Key Feature: Stylish addition to your dog’s collar—make them look dapper and facilitate tracking
Incase Woolenex Key Clip for AirTag
InCase is a brand best-known for its hard-wearing, tough-as-nails backpacks, cases, and accessories, so it’s no surprise that Apple has chosen this Key Clip for AirTag as one of the products to feature directly on its website (along with brands like Belkin, Hermes, and OtterBox).
The case is made from Woolenex, a synthetic fabric that is both lightweight and beautifully durable, with “excellent abrasion-resistance” (according to Apple’s website). The TPU ring and snap close makes it easy to clip the case onto your dog’s collar, belt, or backpack. Thanks to the front and back windows, the case maximizes signal broadcast and sound output so you can hear it beeping from farther away.
Users love it so much that it’s sold out everywhere except on Apple and InCase’s websites.
Specs
- Material: TPU ring and snap closure, Woolenex case and strap
- Color Options: Pink and graphite
- Key Feature: Quick key clip makes it easy to secure to your existing keychain or key ring
Pelican Airtag Dog Collar Holder
Make it easier to secure your AirTag to your dog’s collar with this nifty “stealth” holder. Made from a lightweight, flexible TPU plastic, it’s water-resistant to increase the AirTag’s natural weatherproofing and sweat-proofing, as well as to provide a seamless fit.
The holder’s raised edges protect the AirTag from being scratched or damaged, no matter how rough or active your dog is. The minimal deign and light weight ensure your pet will never be bothered by it, and it’s beautifully easy to slide onto their collar thanks to its natural stretchiness.
Sadly, the product is so popular that it often sells out and may take weeks or even months to come back into stock. But it’s well worth the wait for such a reliable, affordable AirTag dog collar accessory.
Specs
- Material: Flexible TPU
- Color Options: Black
- Key Feature: Stretchable loops slide easily over the collar
Speck SILIRING AIRTAG ACCESSORIES
This sturdy, user-friendly keychain makes a great solution for clipping your AirTag onto your pet’s collar. The soft silicone is easily cleaned and flexible enough that you can insert the AirTag without struggle, but it’s durable and will resist impact, scratches, and even chewing. The accompanying metal ring will securely lock the AirTag case onto your pet’s collar (or your keychain) so you can track them anywhere, anytime.
Sadly, it doesn’t include instructions on the best approach for inserting the AirTag, and it’s known to have occasional quality control issues with the braided steel cable.
Specs
- Material: Silicone case, braided steel key ring
- Color Options: Black, coastal blue, unreal red
- Key Feature: Soft silicone flexes to allow you to insert the AirTag into the protective casing
CaseMate Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Case for Dog Collars
Dress up your dog’s collar a bit with this stylish, patterned AirTag case. The case features two designs: wild flowers or garden party blue, which adds a decorative flair unlike the rest of the mono-color cases on our list. The stretchable silicone loops make it easy to slide onto your pet’s collar (for collars up to 1 inches wide) and adjust its placement even while they’re wearing it.
You’ll find it’s wonderfully easy to insert the AirTag into the case, and once it’s in, it’s going nowhere no matter how active your dog is. You can insert or remove the AirTag even while your pet is wearing the collar, making it a much more hassle-free product. It’s also backed by a 1-year warranty to ensure maximum quality for the affordable price.
Specs
- Material: Plastic and silicone
- Color Options: Wild flowers and garden party blue
- Key Feature: Easy to insert/remove AirTag even while the dog is wearing the collar
Casetify Custom AirTag Holder
Casetify makes it easy to secure the AirTag holder to your dog’s collar in seconds, thanks to its carabiner clip. You can literally snap it onto their collar on your way out the door and trust that it will remain attached no matter what sort of fun you get up to on your run or at the park.
The AirTag holder is fully customizable, not just in color choices, but also the name you engrave on its surface. The materials are all compostable and eco-friendly, and offers 360-degree protection while still being slim enough it won’t annoy your pet.
Specs
- Material: Recycled polycarbonate case, metal carabiner
- Color Options: Mushroom, sunflower, peach, eggplant, blueberry, avocado, and licorice
- Key Feature: Carabiner clip attaches the case to your pet’s collar in seconds
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Go a bit classier with this leather key ring! Designed specifically for pet owners who like to dress up their fur babies, the brightly colored leather will grow more beautiful the more you use it, and the patina it develops will make it a thing of its own over the years. The leather is tough enough to stand up to hard wear, though it’s better used for a less-active pet that spends most of its time indoors and out of the rain.
The stainless steel key ring will connect the leather case to your pet’s collar to ensure it stays firmly put whatever they get up to. For the price, it’s one of the best options on our list—which, sadly, means it often sells out.
Specs
- Material: Leather case, stainless steel ring
- Color Options: Red, California Poppy, Forest Green, Lemon Yellow, Golden Brown, Wisteria, Midnight, Saddle Brown
- Key Feature: Beautiful leather develops a patina as it ages
Keepaws Leather AirTag Collar
If you’re looking for a brand new collar with a built-in AirTag holder, look no further than the Keepaws Leather AirTag collar! It’s a masterpiece of leatherwork, but has been treated with a special finish that makes it fully waterproof so your dog can play out in the rain, at the lake, or in the ocean without damaging the collar or the AirTag.
The integrated AirTag case ensures you never have to worry about clipping anything in place; just keep the AirTag inside the case at all times, and you’ll always be able to keep an eye on your pet. The collar also includes a custom tag ID and is backed by a satisfaction guarantee. One look at the price tag, and you’ll fall in love.
Specs
- Material: Leather
- Color Options: Brown and black
- Key Feature: Full leather collar with integrated AirTag case, waterproof and adventure-ready
Typecase Dog Collar Holder for Airtag
If you’re the kind of pet owner that likes to change up your dog’s collar regularly, you’ll want to give this AirTag holder 2-pack a second thought. Available in a surprising range of colors, you get two style options in each pack so you can match the AirTag holder to your dog’s collar or daily outfit.
It can accommodate collars between 0.8 and 1.2 inches wide, and it’s built from a soft, flexible, eco-friendly silicone that is waterproof, scratch-resistant, and offers drop protection to shield the AirTag from damage. Best of all, it’s one of the most affordable options on our list!
Specs
- Material: Eco-friendly silicone
- Color Options: Black, blue, white, pink, purple, floral, green+blue, mint green
- Key Feature: Two different-colored holders per pack
PopSewing Vegan Leather Dog Collar with Airtag Case
Go eco-conscious and wallet-friendly with this vegan leather dog collar, which comes with its own built-in AirTag case. The double-layered strap (vegan leather backed by nylon) is sturdy and will stand up to even the most hyperactive dogs, and it’s got enough padding to keep them comfortable as they run, leap, and play. Thanks to the snap-and-loop attachment, your AirTag case will always be securely in place.
The collar can be customized (add name, phone number, and other details), and it’s available in multiple lengths to accommodate dogs of all shapes and sizes.
Specs
- Material: Vegan leather with nylon backing
- Color Options: Dark green
- Key Feature: Snap-and-loop attachment keeps the AirTag case firmly connected to the collar.
AWOO Fetch! AirTag Holder
As long as your dog’s collar is between ¾” and 1”, this AirTag holder will easily fit in place and offer maximum protection for your AirTag. The scratch-resistant silicone used for the case will withstand impact, abrasion, and rough-and-tumble play, and the multiple color options will make it easy to match the case to your dog’s collar. Best of all, you can throw it in the dishwasher to wash it after your dog comes home all covered in mud.
Specs
- Material: BPA- and PVC-free silicone
- Color Options: 6 color choices
- Key Feature: Easily cleaned, dishwasher-safe
Buyer’s Guide and FAQs
Looking into getting an AirTag tracking solution for your pet? Below, we’ve got everything you need to know to get started!
Factors to Consider When Shopping for AirTag Dog Collars and Accessories
Style – Is the AirTag case built into the dog collar itself, or is it designed to clip/slide/latch onto an existing collar?
Material – Indoor pets spend most of their time inside the house, so you won’t need to worry too much about choosing a weatherproof material (like silicone or plastic) over more style-forward materials (like leather or fabric). For an outdoor pet, though, you’ll want to make sure the AirTag case and collar are both made from materials that can handle exposure to the elements.
Durability – The collar or accessory should be tough enough to both protect the AirTag from damage and keep up with your pet’s activity. The more active your pet is, the tougher the collar/accessory should be.
Price – Pricier doesn’t always mean better. Your primary goal should be to find a collar or accessory that your dog will be comfortable wearing, and that they won’t be able to slip out of/pull off/knock off. The amount you spend will vary based on material, design, and style, but the price matters far less than the reliability of the collar or accessory itself.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Using AirTags With Dogs
Advantages:
- Easily pair the AirTag with your iPhone and other Apple devices. No need for additional apps or services (with monthly fees).
- AirTags are generally more affordable than GPS pet trackers or GPS collars.
- AirTags are tough, lightweight, and water-resistant, as are the collars/accessories built specifically to secure them to your pet.
- AirTags are great for finding your pet around your home (such as cats or dogs that love to hide), or in your immediate neighborhood.
- Upload contact information and instructions to the AirTag so anyone who sees it can find out where to return your pet.
- Personalize the AirTag and add your pet’s name to make it easy for anyone who finds them to call them.
- Battery life is around 1 year without need to recharge.
- Set up a “separation alert” to sound if/when your pet leaves a specific area/passes out of Bluetooth range.
Disadvantages:
- If the AirTag runs out of battery, you will have to replace it.
- Only one person can track the pet, because the AirTag is paired with just one Apple ID.
- AirTags can be removed, damaged, or scraped off if they’re not integrated into the collar.
- If your pet ends up in an area with limited cell phone coverage and out of Bluetooth range (around 800 feet) of other devices, it’s less likely you’ll be able to locate them.
- Requires an iPhone/Apple ID. Not useful for Android users.
How to Set Up AirTags
To set up your AirTags:
- Go to the Home Screen on your iPhone.
- Remove the battery tab from the AirTag (if applicable), then hold it near your iPhone.
- Tap Connect on the screen of your iPhone.
- Choose a name from the list or choose Custom Name to type a name and select an emoji, then tap Continue.
- Tap Continue to register the item to your Apple ID, then tap Finish.
(Information courtesy of Apple Support)
Another way of setting up your AirTag is to add them into the “Find My” app.
- Tap the “+” button.
- Choose “Add AirTag”.
- Let the app find and add the AirTag.
How Long Do AirTag Batteries Last?
According to Apple’s website, the AirTag battery will last “around” 1 year. Results will vary from device to device, based largely on your pet’s activity level and how often the AirTag connects to the “Find My” network. However, it’s safe to say that roughly 1 year is a good average.
Typically, the “Find My” app will let you know if the battery is low and in need of replacing. You can also check it for yourself by logging into the “Find My” app, choosing the “Items” tab, and tapping the AirTag you want to check. You should be able to see all relevant data pertaining to the AirTag, including its current battery level.
When the battery starts getting low, you can easily swap them out for a new one. AirTags use the same CR2032 battery typically used in remote controls and small devices. You should be able to find them at any hardware or electronics store.
Apple Support clarifies that, “CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts.”
To replace the AirTag battery:
- Press down on the polished stainless steel battery cover of your AirTag and rotate counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating.
- Remove the cover and battery.
- Insert a new CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery (available at most electronic and drug stores) with the positive side facing up. You’ll hear a sound indicating that the battery is connected.
- Replace the cover, making sure that the three tabs on the cover align with the three slots on the AirTag.
- Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops.
(Information courtesy of Apple Support)
AirTags for Tracking Dogs FAQs
Does AirTag have GPS?
No. AirTags broadcast a wireless Bluetooth signal that interacts with nearby Apple phones and devices, connecting to the iCloud anonymously to relay the information on your AirTag’s whereabouts to your Apple ID.
How far away can I track AirTag?
The range on the AirTag itself is around 800 feet, though Apple hasn’t specified the exact range. However, even if your pet goes out of range, they will be trackable anywhere in the world where Apple devices connected to cellular networks are found.
Do AirTags work without Internet?
AirTags will connect to your phone via Bluetooth, so you don’t need WiFi or internet for your AirTag to directly work with your phone. However, using the “Find My” app does require WiFi/cellular data. For AirTag data to be accessible outside of your immediate connection range, the phones connecting to the AirTags must have internet access to upload the information to the iCloud for you to access.