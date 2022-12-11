Bentley is renowned the world over for its luxurious high-performance vehicles. Buyers who desire an exclusive version of the company’s models need only get in touch with its Mulliner coachbuilding group. To give you an idea of what’s possible, we have this one-off Flying Spur Hybrid – a collaboration with Dominic “The Surgeon” Ciambrone.

This remarkable machine debuted at Art Basel Miami and is sure to please fans of dark chromatic combinations. To ensure that its brightware matches the colorway, this Flying Spur Hybrid goes for the Mulliner Blackline Specification and Styling Specification. Hence, it sports a cohesive profile with its dual-tone Anthracite over Anthracite Satin paint job.

What follows are accents, pinstriping, and wheel elements in Satin Bronze. This gives it a subtle visual contrast that likewise elevates its elegance. Meanwhile, a special badge that reads “Surgeon” adorns the D pillars on each side. This indicates that the Bentley here is the curated work of the sneaker designer.

The bespoke theme continues inside the cabin of the Flying Spur Hybrid. Furthermore, you’ll notice the signature skull and cross scalpels laser-etched on walnut wood veneers. These are on the dashboard and door panels along with a white pinstripe. As for the upholstery, there’s white and Dark Beluga along with Satin Bronze.

Pop the doors open to see the door sills with plaques that read “Never Stop” and “Surgeon” branding as well. If that’s not enough, welcome lamps project the skull with cross scalpels logo on the ground. If this is something that appeals to your tastes, Bentley confirms the Flying Spur Hybrid is for sale. Furthermore, it includes a pair of matching Adidas Forum Low sneakers.

Images courtesy of Bentley