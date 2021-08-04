In addition to blackout themes for, gear, accessories, gadgets, and automobiles, we also love to see certain shades of metallic brown. To illustrate what have in mind, take a look at the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition from Bentley. This high-class sedan embodies the carmaker’s vision for future luxury automobiles under its banner.

This limited-edition offering supposedly showcases the marque’s plans for its cutting-edge platforms. The company is ready to fully phase out combustion engines in the coming years. Therefore, a hybrid powertrain is an acceptable solution for the time being.

Bentley points out that clients can choose the base color of the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition. However, each unit retains the Pale Brodgar accents. These are applied to the lower bodywork, brightware, and all four of its 21-inch wheels with ten twin-spokes each.

Odyssean Edition badges are visible on the “D” pillar to remind everyone of its exclusive distinction. Drawing inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept car, the profile is sleek and sexy. What follows is the lavish interior of the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition that uses only the finest yet sustainable materials.

You’ll find British wool tweed on the seats instead of leather. These feature diamond textures and the Bentley emblem just below the headrests. Meanwhile, the Koa wood elements of the cabin boast an open-pore finish. The designers are only applying a thin coat of lacquer to retain the texture and reduce pollution.

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is endowed with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. Accompanying the power plant is a 100kW electric motor. These two combine for a total output of 536 horsepower with 553 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Bentley