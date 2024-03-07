Some vehicles go on to become iconic models of their time after a stint in motorsports. However, did also you know there are racing liveries which are just as renowned? Gooding & Company recently closed their Amelia Island Auctions 2024 where a remarkable 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach was sold for a staggering $3.2 million. Also, the vehicle was decked in the legendary Gulf Oil livery.

Car collectors are always on the lookout for rare rides and the recently concluded event was a treat for those who can afford to splurge. With a huge selection of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, attendees were treated to one stellar showstopper after another. Nevertheless, lot number 43 was the most notable entry.

The 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach carried the chassis number WP0CA2A12FS800325. According to the auction house’s listing, it is one of 918 examples ever manufactured, Furthermore, it is one of 28 units configured for the Canadian market.

Surprisingly, the previous owner was reportedly allowed by Gulf Oil to have the supercar painted in their official livery. It’s unclear if there were any fees involved, but we believe it’s clever publicity on their part. Cosmetics aside, this is a high-performance hybrid machine at its core.

Powering this beast is a 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 alongside a pair of permanent magnet AC synchronous motors. The mill is then mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transaxle. Output is estimated to be around 608 horsepower. Meanwhile, ceramic-composite disc brakes with adaptive recuperation are outfitted behind each of its magnesium seven twin-spoke rims.

“Accompanied by delivery accessories including its folio of manuals, this 918 Spyder Weissach offers Porsche collectors an incredibly rare opportunity to buy one of these two singular 918s, the other of which will stay in the consignor’s private collection for the foreseeable future,” reads the description.

Images courtesy of Gooding & Company