Sadly, because of travel restrictions – both domestic and international – carmakers are reporting flagging sales. Although analysts are saying the market will be bouncing back once the health crisis is over, it might not be anytime soon. For esteemed marques such as Bentley, adapting is crucial for staying on top. With many folks focusing on home improvements, the automaker is catering to the upscale crowd with its 2021 Home Collection.

The timing is impeccable as the development of the 60-storey Bentley Residences in Miami, Florida is currently on the way. Those who can afford one of the 200 luxury apartments will probably want to furnish their home with items that match their lavish lifestyle.

With the 2021 Home Collection, there are several new additions to the company’s growing lineup to elevate your living spaces. As working from home might be the norm for quite some time, your going to need a desk.

The Sytal Desk is a showcase of how Bentley’s team can create a seamless form factor. It’s all about the curves as it evokes an aerodynamic vibe you can find on their automobiles. The wooden frame, doors, and drawers sport a Vermont Leather cover.

Clients can even customize the top in either Vermont leather, Calacatta marble, or Valentine Grey marble. Stone and wood meld once more with the Aldford Table. Buyers can request to have it in a rectangular or round profile. Similar to the desk earlier, it can ship with the combination of your choice.

Finally, the Bentley 2021 Home Collection, gives us the Ramsey Loveseat and Sofa. Its elegant and sophisticated designs give you the illusion that both the upholstered bench and chair are floating. Have it covered in leather or fabric, because it is entirely up to your personal tastes.

Images courtesy of Bentley