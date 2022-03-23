The stars and space travel have always been the muses of many designers. Since humans started looking up in the sky at night, the canopy of heavenly bodies always evoked wonder and awe. Bentley – upon the request of a client – imbues a Bentayga Speed with an exclusive cosmic theme.

As with any bespoke creations by the luxury marque, its Mulliner design team is ready for the task. Work starts on a carbon fiber body coated with a dark metallic gray with hints of green. Bentley calls it Cypress and the colorway is what we normally see on meteorites that happen to crash down to earth.

Instead of the regular chrome trims on the Bentayga Speed, the SUV swaps those out for a gloss black finish instead. Another visual element to contrast the exterior is an orange strip that outlines the bottom edges of the vehicle. This supposedly represents the dust trails left by comets.

This 7-seater is packing a 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo engine exactly like the one on a 2021 model year version. Therefore, this Bentayga Speed outputs 626 horsepower with 664 lb-ft of torque. It might not be as fast as a rocket but a 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds should feel like it.

Meanwhile, the top speed should be around 190 mph. Open the doors and look down to see an interesting detail on the treadplates. This illuminates and shows the planets and their orbits around the sun.

The interior of this custom Bentayga Speed is upholstered in black leather with orange Bentley emblems and trims on various components. Commercial space travel may still be a long way off, but this ride is as close as you can get to it for now.

Images courtesy of Bentley