Benrus may not be on the same level of renown as prominent luxury watch brands, but its reputation lies somewhere else. Originally founded by Benjamin Lazrus along with his siblings in 1921 as a watch repair shop in New York, the timepieces they crafted thereafter were issued to the military. The latest silhouette to drop from the group is the Type I-C.

Available in four references, the closest tribute to the original is the Model: T1C-BB-BK-SS. This bad boy also touts the most understated profile among the bunch with its mostly black colorway. The rest include the Model: T1C-BB-W-SS, Model: T1C-BB-BL-SS, and Model: T1C-BB-R-SS. These are presented in shades of white, blue, and red, respectively.

Defined as a “military dive watch,” every Type I-C is built to be a tough timekeeping instrument. It’s stylish enough for casual use, but also exceptionally durable to withstand anything the wearer encounters when out on an adventure. The 316L stainless steel case features a high-grip texture screw-down crown.

Benrus assures us it can effortlessly survive the plunge with its 30 ATM water resistance. Its metal housing measures 42.5 mm x 15 mm and sports a bead-blasted finish for a muted sheen. The rotating bezel holds a double-domed sapphire crystal and frames a simple yet stylish dial. Its hour markers are represented by circles, batons, and an inverted triangle at 12 o’clock.

As much as we would have wanted to see an exhibition case back, a solid screw-down system with an engraved American flag was applied instead. Nevertheless, we do know that a Soprod P024 self-winding caliber with a 38-hour power reserve beats inside. Finally, Benrus pairs the Type I-C with a quick-release rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Benrus