What started as a reputable manufacturer of luxury bags and suitcases eventually branched out into other segments. These days, Louis Vuitton is recognized as a premium lifestyle brand that supplies a varied selection of goods. One of its new additions is the stunning Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Poinçon De Genève Sapphire Frank Gehry

Over the years, we’ve seen Louis Vuitton gradually become a major player in high-end timekeeping instruments. Despite the reservations of many pundits regarding the French maison’s venture into watchmaking, many of their models have gone on to become favorites among their discerning clientele. This new entry is poised to become another hit.

The fresh silhouette is reportedly inspired by a new building designed by the famed Canadian-American architect. He was credited for the captivating glass-clad concrete structure christened the Foundation Louis Vuitton, located in Paris, France.

It is clear the Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Poinçon De Genève Sapphire Frank Gehry draws cosmetic elements from the museum and cultural center commissioned by LVMH. Measuring 43.8 mm x 11.27 mm, Louis Vuitton is crafting the case, crown, and lugs in sapphire.

Enclosed within the round crystalline housing is a sophisticated sapphire dial which took 250 hours to complete by hand. Even the hands are fabricated out of the precious gemstone which are then treated with HyCeram Luminex for visibility when in the dark.

In charge of its accurate timekeeping is an in-house Calibre LFTMM05:01. This hand-wound mechanical movement was developed and built by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. It flaunts a skeletonized flying tourbillon presented with a monogram flower tourbillon cage.

The complication completes a rotation in one minute and doubles as a counter for the seconds. Louis Vuitton details that it’s comprised of 160 components and 17 jewels. Its frequency is listed at 21,600 vph or 3 Hz with a power reserve of 80 hours when fully wound.

Each Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Poinçon De Genève Sapphire Frank Gehry is paired with a white taurillon leather strap and a rose gold folding buckle. If you plan to get one, prepare to shell out around $935,000. Furthermore, only five examples are planned for production.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton