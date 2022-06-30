This week, we’ve shared several award-winning blends for our readers to consider. The list grows yet again as the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) awards the Benromach 40-Year-Old Single Malt the “Overall Best in Class.” This is certainly impressive given it was going up against more than 5,000 entries.

Even more outstanding is the fact that this family-run distillery produces its whiskey with just one wash and one still. This turnout comes as a big surprise for enthusiasts who probably placed their bets on other names with more renown.

However, those who have sampled the Benromach 40-Year-Old Single Malt likely understand why it deserves the accolade. This exclusive whiskey goes into the bottle at 57.1% cask strength and flaunts a rich amber hue. The spirit has been sitting in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks since 1981.

“The result is an exquisite single malt and the oldest expression released in Benromach’s new look line up which was launched in June 2020,” notes the distiller. The Benromach 40-Year-Old Single Malt has aromas of stewed fruit and rich ginger.

Then there are notes of red apple, demerara sugar, and Seville orange. Finally, the finish leaves you with lingering traces of charred oak and citrus zest. The dedication to quality that goes into the Benromach 40-Year-Old Single Malt even extends to the packaging.

It arrives in a gorgeous black stained solid oak box with printed metal plaques and detailing in a copper tone. The Benromach 40-Year-Old Single Malt bottle also sports a black label with gold foil. With only 1,000 bottles available now, demand is sure to skyrocket now that it just won a prestigious award.

Images courtesy of Benromach