Depending on their preferred platform, gamers typically play on a monitor or TV. The performance parity between the two is closer than ever these days but, these still take up valuable floor space. If you need a large format display on demand, a modern solution is something like the X3100i — an “immersive gaming projector.”

Taiwanese brand BenQ has steadily cultivated a solid reputation among gamers throughout the years. Its products are now featured and used in global esports events and have met the expectations of the most discerning professional players. The X3100i is brimming with features to enhance our entertainment experience at home.

Before anything else, double-check to see if the room has a large empty wall to project the image to. If not, you probably need a freestanding projector screen to get the best results. This model measures 10.7″ x 8.4″ x 10.2″ (WxHxD) and weighs around 15 lbs.

BenQ says the vertical lens shift system provides more flexibility for installation. Mount it on the ceiling or place it on a table, the perfect image can be dialed in via the settings. Depending on how far the X3100i is from the surface it can support screen sizes between 100″ to 150″ with keystone correction.

With a peak brightness rated at 3,300 ANSI lumens, there’s no need to turn off the mood lighting in your man cave. With its 4K UHD resolution, detailed graphics appear vibrant courtesy of the HDR Pro and CinematicColor enhancements. Feel like you’re in the middle of the action as the CinematicSound generates spatial audio.

“Immerse yourself in meticulously enhanced contrast and true-to-life colors within expansive game worlds. Experience more AAA open-world in-game detail and 4K HDR viewing for total immersion and heart-pounding, awe-inspiring realism,” writes BenQ about the X3100i.

