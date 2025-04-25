Among the many types of recreation you can get into this season, photography is one of them. There are plenty of subjects to choose from, and all one needs is a capable camera. So far, the BF is perhaps the most minimalist model commercially available right now.

Shooting pictures and videos with a flagship smartphone is convenient, but serious hobbyists prefer the feel and nuances of something more traditional. As long as the photographer has all the basics down, capturing beautiful images should be no problem.

Of course, they can only push it as far as the equipment allows, which is why their gear also matters. What this unit offers is “an uncompromising new vision for the digital camera.” From an aesthetic standpoint, this SKU is brimming with class.

“The BF balances performance with simplicity and returns the focus to what matters most: your photographs,” writes Sigma. “We wanted to create the easiest camera to use, inspired by the humble beginnings of the camera obscura.” At a glance, there is nothing superfluous about the design.

Its aluminum unibody housing measures 5.1″ x 2.9″ X 1.4″ (WxHxD) and weighs around 15.7 ounces (battery included). Inside the BF is a 35 mm full-frame (35.9 mm x 23.9 mm) back-illuminated CMOS sensor at approximately 24.6 megapixels.

The default aspect ratio is 3:2, while supported image aspect ratios include 12:9, 16.9, 3:2, A Size, 1:1, 6×7, and 4:3. Meanwhile, it records videos in MOV: H.264, H.265, and L-Log alongside Linear PCM (4ch 48 kHz/16-bit) audio. Sigma offers a generous 230 GB internal memory for faster read/write speeds.

Unfortunately, this means there is no SD card slot available, but the USB-C port provides quick data transfer to and from a flash drive. You can grab the BF in silver or black tones. It uses an L-Mount system for compatibility with Sigma and Leica lenses.

Images courtesy of Sigma