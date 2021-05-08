The Bennett Winch S.C. Holdall takes you from country to suit-and-tie events in no time. It guarantees a crisp, wrinkle-free suit or tuxedo on the go so you never have to look for the ironing board when strapped for time.

This suit carrier is James Bond approved having made a cameo in “No Time To Die” and for all good reasons because it keeps you looking sharp sans the unsightly creases and folds in your suit. The carrier comes in a unique 2-piece design developed in collaboration with Permanent Style.

The Bennett Winch S.C. Holdall prevents hard, tight folds by letting a jacket and trouser wrapped around the spacious central cylindrical bag, which is secured afterward with magnets and straps. The suit carrier can function on its own or used around the holdall. Either component can be used separately.

Designed for travel, the exterior of the suit carrier uses 24oz British dyed, waterproof cotton canvas. Meanwhile, the holdall is from lightweight British dyed and proofed 180z canvas twill. It features solid brass hardware welded in London, YKK golden brass zippers, and premium vegetable-tanned Italian leather.

The Bennett Winch S.C. Holdall also features storage compartments including an external pocket for a passport, keys, or wallet. It also comes with a removable waterproof shoe bag and slimline coat hanger. For convenience, you can either carry it as a handbag or a sling bag using its detachable shoulder strap made with military-grade webbing. It also has a storage capacity of 32 liters and is airline-compliant at a weight of just 2.2 kg.

