Benchmade’s Adira is a heavy use pocket knife built for use in wet environments. It’s the perfect companion for anglers as it can handle tasks from bait prep to cutting lines to scaling fish, making it truly a waterman’s everyday carry.

Designed for use both on and off the water, this folder packs a 3.6” drop-point blade crafted from CPM MagnaCut stainless steel for the perfect combination of corrosion resistance, great edge retention and strength. It operates on Benchmade’s AXIS Lock mechanism with stainless springs to ensure smooth and secure operation.

Part of Benchmade’s Water Collection, the Adira pocket knife is designed to “help you explore the wilderness that lies beneath the surface— to stay out longer and deeper.” Purpose-built for tasks in and around the water, this marine-grade water knife is the result of meticulous craftsmanship, handcrafted, manufactured, and sharpened by Benchmade’s expert knifesmiths in its state-of-the-art factory in Oregon City, Oregon.

Aside from the ultra-premium CPM-MagnaCut stainless steel blade, this knife also features a durable and textured Grivory handle. Meanwhile, a corrosion-resistant anodized aluminum backspacer reinforces its lightweight frame for portability and ease in cleaning.

Likewise, Benchmade’s Adira pocket knife comes with high-visibility colored details, including an orange lanyard, to make it easily visible and accessible in low light conditions. Whether you’re an avid angler or an outdoor enthusiast, this folder surely makes a great companion. This EDC cuts rope with ease and effortlessly tackles your tasks around the water. It’s sharp, perfectly centered, and boasts unmatched durability in the face of saltwater exposure.

