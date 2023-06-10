The all-new Benchmade 748 Narrows is the brand’s thinnest folder yet. But it boasts twice the breaking force than their already sleek Bugout, making it the ultimate everyday carry.

Benchmade dropped a host of new models this year and the 748 Narrows instantly grabbed our attention with its svelte and handsome silhouette. For starters, the PVD-coated Sapphire Blue hardware, including the screws, the anodized titanium thumb stud, and the reversible deep-carry pocket clip, provide this folder with some eye-catching accents or a pop of color against the raw titanium backdrop.

But what makes the Benchmade 748 Narrows special is its insanely thin 6Al-4V titanium handle. It is 33% thinner than the Bugout and just 0.28” despite being full-sized. This folder is also lightweight at only 2.41 ounces but packs twice the breaking force compared to the Bugout.

Is is also pocketable and 8.02” long when fully opened and 4.58” when closed. Meanwhile, the M390 drop-point blade in satin finish is 3.43” long and 0.08” thick. M390 is a premium stainless steel that is known for its great edge retention and corrosion resistance.

The Benchmade 748 Narrows owes its thin design to its locking mechanism which consists of a new take on the brand’s famous AXIS lock. They eliminated the steel liners and omega springs and replaced them with an ultra-compact new lock stud and torsion spring assembly.

There is certainly “nothing basic about this future-forward folder” as it takes ultralight utility to the extreme. The 748 Narrows boasts all the DNA that makes a fully functional and reliable EDC. It is stylish, “lean, light, and strong.”

Images courtesy of Benchmade