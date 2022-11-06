Cooking in the wild or in the great outdoors can be a challenge especially when you’re not equipped with the right tools to prepare your food. By this, we mean the knife you carry matters especially when you want the most out of your catch. You don’t want that meat to go to waste. As such, a sharp blade is a necessity and with this, you can rely on Benchmade’s 15500-3 Meatcrafter Knife.

This is a camp knife that as its name suggests offers ease in cutting, slicing, and trimming. It even lets you conquer the feared deboning. It’s a campsite’s best friend with a blade guaranteed for outdoor adventures. Crafted from CPM-S45VN premium stainless steel and rated 60-62 HRC, the blade is sure to stay sharp for a long time. It boasts outstanding edge retention and high corrosion resistance.

Moreover, the blade features Benchmade’s signature ultra-fine, ultra-sharp SelectEdge performance. It provides unparalleled sharpness and push-cut performance thanks to its fine edge with ultra-precise bevel angles. Benchmade’s 15500-3 Meatcrafter Knife is also just the right size and weight so it sits comfortably in your hand.

It weighs 3.24 ounces and is 11.06″ long with a blade length and thickness of 6.08″ and 0.09″, respectively. The G10 handle is not too thick or too thin at 0.67″. This meat knife features a plain blade edge with a trailing point and is then finished off in a satin color.

For portability, Benchmade’s 15500-3 Meatcrafter Knife comes with its dedicated Boltaron sheath and has a lanyard hole. The OD green handle and hi-vis orange accent ring add a rugged touch. This fixed blade is definitely something you’d want in your arsenal of camping gear.

Images courtesy of Benchmade