Bellroy’s Tokyo Wonder Tote is indeed a workday wonder. It offers intuitive organization for all your work, travel, school, or daily essentials to make sure you don’t leave anything behind.

This bag comes in 12 liter and 15 liter sizes and features obvious upgrades from its predecessor, the Tokyo Tote. It now has two carry zones in the form of two divided slip pockets with interior organizers of its own instead of one small zip pocket from the original. The front pocket holds personal items such as phone, keys, and glasses while the main compartment stores larger items.

Bellroy’s Tokyo Wonder Tote also now has a document slip pocket with a button enclosure on the back of the bag. Then on the front is a trolley pass-through that slides onto your luggage or suitcase handle for hands-free carry while breezing through the airport. The triangular shape of the tote also makes it fit under your arm down the plane aisle. It also features soft-edge webbing handles with underside grip for in-hand or on-shoulder carry.

Moreover, the padded laptop sleeve can now accommodate laptops or devices up to 14″ and 16″ (depending on the bag size). Whereas, in the Tokyo Tote, it can only hold up to 13″ devices. Conveniently, access to the laptop sleeve and the internal pockets are all at the same height. This creates a “toolbelt” that makes finding items quick and intuitive.

The wide mouth opening also allows for unobstructed access to your things. Bellroy’s Tokyo Wonder Tote has a unisex design and comes in three colorways including Raven, Deep Plum, and Storm Gray.

Images courtesy of Bellroy