The Bellroy Cooler Caddy is a handy travel or outdoor sidekick as it keeps you hydrated while on the go. It keeps drinks or food cold and easily packs down small for easy storage.

It offers 6L of interior space which is enough for a 6-pack and an ice pack. It can also store bottles or other items that need to be chilled. Its exterior is made with 100% recycled fabric and webbing. It’s like a puffer jacket that keeps the cool in thanks to the 3M Thinsulate Insulation which is crafted from 83% recycled materials.

The Bellroy Cooler Caddy features a squishable shape that compresses around its contents to save space. It can also be rolled up or folded down when empty for compact storage. It has a waterproof lining which has been seam-sealed and made from durable ripstop to prevent leaks, thus keeping the interior cool.

Plus, a water-resistant zipper with easy grab pull cord helps prevent moisture from seeping in. But on a side note, the caddy will leak through the zipper when it is inverted so best to keep it upright.

For convenience, this bag is integrated with a bottle opener discreetly masquerading as the aluminum slide-hook. The hook also lets you loop the soft webbing grab handle around a backpack strap for hands-free carrying.

The Bellroy Cooler Caddy weighs just 5.92 ounces and measures 8.7″ D x 14.2″ W x 5.9″ H. It makes a great lunch box or a better option to carry food and drinks to a party or to the gym post-workout than a tote or plastic bag.

Images courtesy of Bellroy