The Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve is no ordinary wallet as it does not use bulky stitches to hold pieces together. It also remains to look brand new as the day you purchased it even after several uses.

Dubbed by the manufacturer as a “leap forward in wallet design,” this everyday carry boasts stitchless curves for a sleeker and cleaner appeal. You cannot get any minimalist than that. Instead, it uses heat to bond layers of precision-cut leather together. Moreover, it features pre-molded leather which means you don’t have to break it in to achieve a new look. It doesn’t develop its own patient over time but remains brand-new looking for longer.

As with other minimalist wallets, The Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve features slim storage but one that can hold a max of eight cards, cash, folded bills, and more. This wallet is also integrated with RFID protection so your personal data is safe from illegal mining.

Meanwhile, a thin pull tab lets you easily access the cards and a magnetic closure keeps the contents safe. It prevents them from accidentally slipping out. The magnet also enhances the slim silhouette of this bi-fold as it does away with the use of straps or clasps to keep the wallet closed.

Moreover, the magnet provides easy one-handed access. A simple pinch on the sides pops open the wallet and it snaps back in with a satisfying click.

The Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve easily fits in your front or back pocket as it is not just slim but also compact. It only measures 4″ x 2.9″ x 0.6″ so it feels small in your hand too.

Images courtesy of Bellroy