Prestigious watchmaking brands often enjoy the recognition brought about by their signature designs. Although many choose to stick with round cases, a few prefer to go with more angular and square form factors. Bell & Ross has been known for its combination of the two, but its BR 01 CYBER SKULL finally breaks tradition in a good way. What defines this timepiece are the sharp corners and edges that give it a futuristic vibe.

The matte black ceramic beveled case measures 45 mm high and 46.5 mm wide. It may look grayish in some of the images, but it much darker than what it seems. This is not the first wristwatch from Bell & Ross that uses a skull motif. However, comparing it to previous models with a similar design the BR 01 CYBER SKULL is perhaps the more stylish and modern among the bunch.

This might be a good match for those of you planning to get Tesla Cybertruck, the CyberPhone from Caviar. Its overall presentation somewhat matches the theme perfectly. Its notable highlight is visible in between the sapphire crystals of the front and back. Within is a faceted ceramic skull and crossbones.

On its forehead is the balance wheel while the jawbone surprisingly moves as you wind the crown to prime its BR-CAL.208 manual mechanical movement. The BR 01 CYBER SKULL boasts a 50-hour power reserve and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Bell & Ross then gives it’s a black rubber strap with a Black PVD steel buckle. If you like what you see, hurry and get one now for only 500 units will be made available.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross