If you’ve seen a timepiece from Bell & Ross it typically follows a tactical theme or pays homage to flight instruments of the past. This formula establishes a distinct aesthetic identity for the watchmaker followed by fans who eagerly wait for whatever comes next. Their latest entry, the BR-X5 Green Lum is one of their most striking creation yet.

Closely following their exploits, the brand is typically opting for darker shades and contrasting these with hi-vis colors. While we do love their stealthier offerings, a couple of vibrant options now and then should appeal to more potential buyers. This addition to its ever-growing catalog could be classified as the latter but in a unique way.

You see, Bell & Ross presents the BR-X5 Green Lum in a 41 mm x 12.80 mm square case. What’s unique about the housing is the use of micro-blasted grade 2 titanium with a black DLC coating and green photoluminescent fiberglass composite. It may seem like plastic at first glance, but the material is exceptionally durable.

Dubbed the LM3D, the group describes it as quartz fibers that emit a bright green glow in the dark. The combination is likewise applied to the fixed bezel with four black screws. Flip the BR-X5 over and what you see is a micro-blasted grade 2 titanium with black DLC that frames the smoked gray sapphire crystal of its exhibition case back.

As for the dial, we have a matte black backdrop adorned with applied indices. Baton hour markers are filled with black varnish and bordered by Super-LumiNova. The lume also coats the hands, date aperture at 3 o’clock, and power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. Meanwhile, the flange features a 60-minute scale.

Ticking inside is an in-house BR-CAL.323 self-wining movement providing 70 hours of action when fully wound. What looks like pushers to the right are just crown guards to keep the screw-down crown safe from accidental impacts. Bell & Ross pairs the BR-X5 Green Lum with a black rubber strap and a black DLC steel folding buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross