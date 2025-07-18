Every basketball enthusiast wants to make it big. The ultimate dream is to play professionally for a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Apart from the lucrative salary, they also hope to land a major shoe deal. Meanwhile, sneakerheads might want to mark their calendars because the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” is due to drop on October 29, 2025.

We have to give credit to Nike’s marketing team for this stylish silhouette. The timing is impeccable, as the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” releases just a few days before Halloween. Those lucky enough to cop a pair of can rock them with their costumes as an awesome send-off for spooky season.

Nevertheless, we have the New Orleans Pelicans’ Power Forward to thank for SKU: IH2309-500. As the 2019 NBA draft’s first overall pick, it was a no-brainer for the Jordan brand to sign him up. Likewise, with its distinctive design and captivating color scheme, it’s no wonder the sneakers have generated a lot of buzz.

For those wondering, Nike lists the official hues as Regency Purple/Vapor Green/Black/Dark Raisin/Daybreak/Light Silver. Its upper construction features suede and textiles that resemble burlap for the paneling. Other cosmetic elements include decorative stitching, an embroidered voodoo doll head, upside-down branding on the tongue tags/heels, and braided rope laces.

The Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” is another must-have for NBA fans. Given the popularity of the player exclusive colorway, there’s no doubt collectors will snap up these kicks come launch. Are you also copping these or not?

Images courtesy of Nike