Vollebak’s fourth color option in its NASA-inspired Martian Aerogel Jacket ties all the colorways of the previous releases nicely together in a subtle homage to the captivating colors of the universe. Past releases were in Mercury, Stealth Black, and Rover Orange, with the latest color in Elysium Blue.

As with previous releases, the addition offers lightweight strength and optimal insulation while staying breathable and comfortable thanks to a space-inspired construction. Its outer shell is woven from hypersonic parachute fabric, the same material used to land probes on Titan and the latest Rover on Mars.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Martian Aerogel Jacket has a new type of aerogel built by the team building the aerogel heat shield for the next Mars Rover. It features hundreds of laser-drilled micropores that make the aerogel flexible, durable, and waterproof. Aerogel, which is only 3x denser than air, comprises half the volume of the jacket and 20% of its total weight.

Moreover, the soft metallic shine of the outer shell creates a beautiful contrast against the black seam taping and zigzag stitching. The silhouette pays homage to the aluminized nylon and angled zippers of the early Project Mercury spacesuits. The jacket also features a transparent finish that gives a glimpse into the laser-drilled aerogel technology underneath.

Vollebak’s Martian Aerogel Jacket in Elysium Blue offers five zipped pockets and two large side pockets with storm flaps. It also has two chest pockets and an interior left pocket. This is performance wear that can survive a downpour and still keep you warm and dry. Its peaked hood also has aerogel lining for added protection and insulation. Then cord adjusters at the hood and hem, along with snapped cuffs, seal the warmth in from head to waist.

