Bell & Ross is a watchmaker that specializes in some of the most understated yet striking models out there. Its lineup touts the signature square case with rounded corners. These are available in a variety of styles, but most are designed to be as non-flashy as possible. Occasionally, there are exceptions, such as the new BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel.

It should be easy to figure out what this timekeeping instrument brings to the table from the name alone. Nevertheless, let’s explore a bit more about what makes the reference stand out from its peers. B&R is listing it as BR05A-MI-ST/SST, and it’s limited to 250 examples globally. It also seems exclusively sold by the brand’s official retail channels.

We regularly feature Bell & Ross timepieces whenever something fresh drops. Aesthetically, the BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel exudes such a stark contrast to the rest of the catalog. Unlike the stereotypical stealthy profile of other references in the ever-growing roster, the SKU opts to dazzle with its combination of brushed and polished finishes.

The steel case measures 40 mm x 10.5 mm and fashionably combines vertical brushlines with mirror polish chamfered edges. Even the flange and dial are highly reflective, with the only contrast coming from the applied hour markers and hands. A BR-CAL.321-1 self-winding movement with a 54-hour power reserve handles precision timekeeping.

You can also observe the mesmerizing intricacies of the caliber through the exhibition case back. Buyers can choose to pair their BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel with a matching steel bracelet or a black rubber strap. Both versions feature a folding clasp closure system. Which of the straps would you choose for this snazzy wristwatch?

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross