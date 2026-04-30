Graphene, aerogel, Dyneema, and copper. These are some of the materials Vollebak used in its collection of stylish and modern clothes from the future. A while back, the team teased the use of another organic material— wood— for its aptly named Wood Jacket. This has yet to materialize (as Vollebak said it’s “coming soon…once we’ve grown it”). In the meantime, the team turned to mushrooms for its conceptual Mycelium Jacket.

The jacket features the softest mycelium leather ever created by MycoWorks, a biotechnology company that produces leather-like products using mycelium. Vollebak used six sheets of the finest mycelium ever grown for this genuine one-off Mycelium Jacket concept.

Vollebak retained the sheets’ organic feel and structure, opting not to add coatings, stamp grain, or correct surfaces. Instead, they are left in their raw, matted state to preserve the natural surface of the grown material and display the subtle growth variation.

Moreover, each piece of mycelium retained the unique panel numbers stamped into it. As for its fit and design, Vollebak patterned it on the A-2 flight jacket, which the U.S. Army Air Corps adopted in 1931 as standard issue. But the team re-engineered the jacket’s architecture, creating a silhouette that allows the material to sit naturally, without folding into hard breaks.

Vollebak added several pockets, including two large, side-entry, double- layered pockets, and a zipped internal pocket. The Mycelium Jacket also features a snap-fastening outer pocket that sits flat and has moleskin pocket bags. There’s also a zipped pocket on the sleeve and a covered two-way front zip. Meanwhile, ribbed cuffs and hem that echo the original A-2’s draft-sealing complete the design.

Images courtesy of Vollebak