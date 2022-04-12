Bell & Ross builds some of the most understated yet sophisticated watches there are. With heavy influences from aviation and flight instruments, their trademark “circle within a square” design has found a special place among collectors as well. Its latest release – the BR 03-94 Multimeter – stands out among its peers thanks to the vibrant details on its dial.

What would have been another all-black ticker from the watchmaker welcomes contrasting hues to denote various measurement scales. The outermost in orange is the pulsometer to keep track of the user’s heart rate. What follows in green is the asthmometric to monitor breathing.

The next three in white, neon yellow, and beige, respectively, are tachymeter scales. Bell & Ross even adds a table to the BR 03-94 Multimeter’s black dial that indicates the base, function, and unit. Meanwhile, the minute track in white is visible on the flange just below where the bezel and sapphire crystal meets.

It features two sub-dials: small seconds at 3 o’clock and a 30-minute counter at 9 o’clock. Also, the date window is oddly set in a space between 12 and 1 o’clock. The BR 03-94 Multimeter arrives in a 42 mm x 12.80 mm matte black ceramic case. To the right of the caseband is the knurled crown with two chronograph pushers flanking it.

It ships with a black perforated rubber strap and a black synthetic fabric strap. Both use a black PVD steel pin buckle closure. Having two of these out of the box makes it easy to mix and match the timepiece with your outfit. The BR 03-94 Multimeter runs on a BR-CAL.301 automatic caliber. Bell & Ross will be offering 500 units only of the chronograph.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross