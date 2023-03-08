When the typical round form factor feels a bit boring, there are always other styles to explore. Who knows? Maybe all it takes is to give other silhouettes a try and see if they meet your personal tastes. Our pick would be Bell & Ross for their stellar lineup of tactical-inspired timepieces. Specifically, their latest release – the BR 03-94 Black Matte.

Like every other model from the manufacturer, this new addition to the catalog flaunts a round dial within a square case. This design approach endows their watches with a classy yet robust aesthetic. According to others, their products give off an aviation instrument vibe, which is partly what draws your attention in the first place.

As alluded to by the name, the BR 03-04 Black Matte is a stealthy accessory for your wrists. The texture of its 42 mm case effectively diffuses light. Fans of understated visuals are sure to find the military look adaptable for any occasion. This Stygian chronograph sports four screws prominently on display at every rounded corner.

Also, we have a pair of pushers flanking a knurled crown with the “&” emblem. Its fixed bezel holds a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating and frames a black dial. Contrasting the dark backdrop are indices, hour markers, hands, and branding in white. Bell & Ross uses Super-LumiNova for superior visibility in low-light conditions.

The BR 03-94 Black Matte features a small seconds sub-dial at 3 o’clock, a 30-minute timer at 9 o’clock, and a date aperture between 4 and 5 o’clock. A BR-CAL.301 self-winding caliber keeps everything in motion. Finally, Bell & Ross ships it out with a black rubber and black synthetic fabric strap.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross