Bell & Ross watches are easily identified by their combination of square-shaped cases and round dials. Although the brand also dabbles in traditional form factors every now and then, the former is the more popular option. We normally prefer its open-work dials, but the BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic might change our minds.

Some of the company company’s best work is when they endow their timepieces with an aeronautic or tactical vibe. Thus, in true form, the BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic captures this theme perfectly. If you find it familiar, that’s because there were previous models with a similar design.

However, the third and newest model is by far the most striking among the collection. It comes in a 42 mm matte black ceramic case that should please fans of stealthier profiles. Bell & Ross calls it BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic for a good reason. This comes from the red sapphire crystal, numerals, and indices

The graphics all combine to make it look like its actual namesake. Bell & Ross even went as far as to paint images of two aircraft. Telling the time with the BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic is actually easy despite its complicated presentation.

There are two concentric discs and the inner one with the fighter jet is for the minutes. The hours can be gleaned from the other one with what looks like a bigger passenger plane. Meanwhile, the classic second hand represents the scanning bar and completes the functions.

Fully wound, the BR-CAL.302 automatic movement is good for 42 hours. Finally, you have a hybrid ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric and black rubber strap with a black PVD steel pin buckle closure. Bell & Ross never fails to impress and the BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic is a testament to their creativity.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross