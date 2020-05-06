If you’re in the market for watches with a tactical military theme, the Bell & Ross catalog should be your go-to list. One of its latest additions to the lineup is the BR 03-92 HUD. A quick glance and it’s evident that the aesthetic is inspired by fighter planes and choppers. Those who are familiar with the instruments inside the cockpit will immediately recognize where it gets the aesthetics from.

As the name suggests, the HUD stands for Heads Up Display. It is where military fighter crafts show crucial information directly in the field of view of the operator. Owners of other Bell & Ross timepieces will still find the circle within a square case form factor. The matte black ceramic case of the BR 03-92 HUD measures 42 mm and sports black dial.

Meanwhile, the sapphire crystal comes an anti-reflective coating with a green tint that emulates the glow of the aircraft’s instruments. You can spot the hour hand set in a central disc, while the minute and seconds are more traditional pointers. For reliable visibility in low-light conditions, most of the elements flaunt a coat of SuperLuminova C3.

These all combine to give the BR 03-92 HUD a digital appearance. However, we assure you that this is a mechanical model. It runs on a Bell & Ross BR-CAL.302 calibre automatic movement. Completing the look is a choice between a black silicone strap or a synthetic fabric also in a dark finish. Only 999 examples will be available and should ship out to buyers in June 2020.

