Don’t let the wet, cold weather ruin your parade when you can turn the street into your very own runway. You can count on these 6-inch waterproof rubber toe boots from Bee Line x Timberland to keep your soles dry and comfortable.

This collaboration pays homage to Timberland’s rugged workwear heritage and Bee Line’s signature color approach. Here we have a combination of classic wheat nubuck leather upper paired with a bold orange outsole. True to its dedication to sustainability, this pair uses recycled and responsibly sourced materials. The leather upper is from Better Leather, a tannery rated Silver for its water, energy, and waste management practices.

Speaking of water, the Bee Line x Timberland 6-inch Waterproof Rubber Toe Boots uses TimberDry waterproof membrane made using 50% recycled plastic. The same goes for the ReBOTL fabric linings that are also made from 50% recycled plastic.

Pair the waterproof lining with an outsole that definitely lets you brave the rain. The upper comes with a heavy-contrast rubber rand that extends across the toe box and sole. Plus chunky lugs to go with definitely keep the puddles at bay. A thick toe cap also protects your toes when walking in the dark.

As for its comfort, the lugs certainly add an inch or two to your height but they don’t get you out of step, that’s for sure. Plus, these 6-inch waterproof rubber toe boots from Bee Line X Timberland come with a removable anti-fatigue footbed that cushions your feet with every step. They also let you move with ease so you wouldn’t feel burdened with your feet.

Images courtesy of Timberland