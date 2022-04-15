Apple’s true wireless earbuds may be the most popular audio gadgets out there, but there are other options from the Cupertino-based tech group. Ever since its acquisition of Beats in 2014, the latter’s lineup continues to grow. Instead of rebranding it the parent company is keeping the label given its popularity. Now, the Studio Buds are getting brand new colors.

When it comes to acoustic quality and features, the AirPods series are all top-notch. However, when it comes to colorways, these only come in white save for the full-size headphones. Another aspect of Apple’s earbuds that most people don’t like is the stems. Thankfully, The Beats Studio Buds do not have this problem.

These TWS earbuds were originally launched in 2021 in three colors: Black, Beats Red, and White. 2022 welcomes a trio of new shades: Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink, and Moon Gray. Design-wise, the Studio Buds retain the original silhouette even with the charging case. Just like the AirPods Pro, these boast IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

The Beats Studio Buds feature active noise cancelling to block external noise for an enjoyable listening experience. When you need to hear ambient sounds, just toggle transparency mode. Moreover, spatial audio support means the built-in dynamic head-tracking tech generates an immersive 3D effect. This is great for games, tunes, and movies.

Simple one-touch pairing enhances Bluetooth connectivity with multiple devices. The Beats Studio Buds is compatible with both Apple and Android operating systems. Don’t forget to download the companion app to ensure that your firmware is always up to date. A full charge is enough for eight hours with another two full charges from the case.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre